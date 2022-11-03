Why Khloe Kardashian Didn’t Want Tristan Thompson to Pay for True’s Birthday Party

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Son Makes Social Media Debut With True Thompson

This idea wasn't exactly the cat's meow in Khloe Kardashian's eyes.

Tristan Thompson wasn't at daughter True's 4th birthday party due to a scheduled basketball game, but he wanted to cover the entire bill for the cat-themed celebration, as seen in the Nov. 3 episode of The Kardashians. However, Khloe made it clear she wasn't in love with the gesture.

Khloe learned of Tristan's plans at True's birthday when Kris Jenner called Khloe over to fill her in. As Kris told her at the time, "Tristan called me and he said that he privately went ahead and took care of the whole party."

Khloe replied, "That's nice but I won't let that happen."

While the Good American co-founder was firm on stopping Tristan, Kris was on board with the NBA player. She told Khloe, "He was so excited to do it. You should let him do that. He wanted to do that for her for her birthday."