Jennifer Lopez's Writing Session Look Is Just as Sexy as You'd Expect

Jennifer Lopez isn't waiting for tonight to wear risqué lingerie.
The "Marry Me" singer proved that you don't always have to sacrifice comfort for style, as she recently showcased her sexy sleepwear look during a writing session.
Case in point? J.Lo slipped into a set of black satin pajamas by Intimissimi that consisted of a short-sleeve robe and matching pants. The superstar skipped the top and instead paired the loungewear with a lacy black bra that featured crisscross straps and gold hardware.
"I've Been Thinkin'," J.Lo captioned her Nov. 1 Instagram, alongside several photos of her sitting on a velvet green couch during her lingerie look. "comfy cozy writing session today."
While the Shotgun Wedding actress kept the rest of her look casual—well, casual for Jennifer—as she opted for minimal glam, she did add some glitz to her attire. She accessorized with a diamond nameplate necklace that read "Mrs."
The jewelry piece was most likely a nod to her life as a newlywed after she tied the knot with Ben Affleck in August at his Georgia estate. (They made their union official a month before during a surprise Las Vegas wedding.)
Since becoming husband and wife, the two have kept a relatively low profile.
However, they delighted fans when they made their first red carpet appearance as a married couple at the Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2023 runway show in October. During the fashionable affair, they packed on the PDA and couldn't keep their eyes or hands off of each other.
Of course, the event marked a full circle moment as the JLo Beauty founder wore not one, not two but three custom Ralph Lauren wedding gowns.
"For us, this was perfect timing," the Hustlers actress wrote about their big day in her newsletter on Sept. 1. "Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally 'settling down' in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy."
She gushed, "One of the most perfect of our lives. We couldn't have been happier. I wish all of you the same kind of happiness...the hard-earned kind that's all the sweeter for the journey that came before it."