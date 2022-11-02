Jennifer Lopez's Writing Session Look Is Just as Sexy as You'd Expect

Watch : Jennifer Lopez's Best Red Carpet Looks Over the Years

Jennifer Lopez isn't waiting for tonight to wear risqué lingerie.

The "Marry Me" singer proved that you don't always have to sacrifice comfort for style, as she recently showcased her sexy sleepwear look during a writing session.

Case in point? J.Lo slipped into a set of black satin pajamas by Intimissimi that consisted of a short-sleeve robe and matching pants. The superstar skipped the top and instead paired the loungewear with a lacy black bra that featured crisscross straps and gold hardware.

"I've Been Thinkin'," J.Lo captioned her Nov. 1 Instagram, alongside several photos of her sitting on a velvet green couch during her lingerie look. "comfy cozy writing session today."

While the Shotgun Wedding actress kept the rest of her look casual—well, casual for Jennifer—as she opted for minimal glam, she did add some glitz to her attire. She accessorized with a diamond nameplate necklace that read "Mrs."