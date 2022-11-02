Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley Reveals Why Kate Sharma Is “F--king Nervous” In Season 3

Heavy is the head that wears the crown.
Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma on Netflix's Bridgerton, teased that while the upcoming third season finds Kate adjusting to her role of viscountess, the cracks in her armor are still visible.
"Even though she comes across as fierce, people like that are sometimes the softest on the inside," Simone told British Vogue Nov. 2. "They develop that skin because they're vulnerable. You see her insecurities and fears. She's f--king nervous and I think there's strength in admitting that."
Simone also hinted that viewers will get to see a more delicate side of her relationship with Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, in season three.
"We're filming a dance this week and tonally, it's so different," she said, "Sweet, endearing and light, compared to the heaviness of their story last season."
While more regal days await Kate, Simone herself has grown nostalgic for her scene partners from season two—namely Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn and Adjoa Andoh, who played Kate's sister Edwina, mother Mary, and chaperone Lady Danbury, respectively.
"On most days in season two, I was with the three of them—all Indian or Black women—and so I had someone to relate to on set," Simone said. "I felt at home. I felt heard. This season, I'm in the Bridgerton family. It's great, but it's different and makes me think about how important it was that we did see that last time."
While the third season will certainly bring changes—shifting the focus from Kate and Anthony's relationship to that of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton)—Simone recently teased exclusively to E! News that the new episodes will "get super steamy" and to expect "condensation central."
"I'm very happy when I'm reading the scripts," Simone revealed. "When I receive them, I've got a beaming smile on my face."
While a premiere date for Bridgerton season three has yet to be announced, seasons one and two are available to stream on Netflix.