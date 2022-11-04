Evan Rachel Wood Played Madonna as "Unhinged" in Weird Al Biopic

Watch : Evan Rachel Wood on Playing "UNHINGED" Madonna in Weird Al Biopic

Evan Rachel Wood has successfully channeled her inner material girl.

The Westworld actress revealed the process she went through in order to nail her role as Madonna for the upcoming biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

"I watched tons of interviews, and I was constantly playing them on set just so I have the cadence of her voice and the tone in my head," she shared in an exclusive interview with E! News alongside co-star, Daniel Radcliffe. "I just sort of let her loose on set and took the foundation that I had and turned it up and made it the most unhinged, sort of stage mom Madonna that one has ever seen."

Evan admitted that it was "weird" seeing Daniel, who plays Madonna's ex-boyfriend Weird Al Yankovic in the satirical film, outside of his character for their press runs. The Harry Potter alum expressed a similar sentiment, saying that he was "confused" seeing the actress' real hair after filming.