What Ice-T Has to Say to People Who Criticize His and Coco Austin’s Parenting

Watch : Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School

Father knows best. Just ask Ice-T.

Though the rapper and his wife Coco Austin often find themselves the subject of online criticism for how they choose to parent daughter Chanel, 6, he doesn't care what his haters may say.

"If I don't know you personally, I don't take it personally," the Law & Order: SVU actor exclusively told E! News at the 21st Annual Heidi Klum Halloween Celebration. "That's the key. If somebody you knew said something about you, that would bother you. But other people, they don't."

"They just throw rocks like it's like seeing a nice car go throw rocks at it, he continued. "That's kind of like what they do. So it doesn't really bother me."

At the end of the day, their love helps silence the external noise.

"The haters are there, but you're insulated by all the love," the 64-year-old shared. "So you pay more attention to that than the hate."