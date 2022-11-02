6 Foolproof Airport Outfit Ideas That Will Keep You Cute, Cozy & Comfy During Your Holiday Travels

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
So you've planned your great fall or winter escape, from an itinerary to accommodations... you're excited for your getaway, as you should be... the food, the photo-ops, the scenery... and now you're wondering what your airport uniform should consist of.
Lucky for you, we've rounded up some versatile and chic clothes and accessories so that you can jet-set in style. We've put the pieces together to come up with a few outfits that are suitable for the airport, from matching loungewear sets to oversized coats and comfortable sneakers. No matter your destination, these outfits will get you where you need to go with versatility, warmth and trendiness in mind.
Keep reading for six foolproof and fashionable airport outfit ideas that are perfect for colder weather.
1. Loungewear Made Luxe
Pink Queen Women's 2 Piece Outfit Sweater Set
This sweater set is super cute and comes in so many different colors like khaki, navy, pink and more. It's also currently on sale for $40.
Topshop Smart Long Coat In Sage
Layer this long coat from ASOS over your matching jogger set for an elevated and chic airport look that will keep you toasty all throughout your journey. It's currently on sale from $111 for $89.
New Balance Unisex 530 Sneakers In White And Pastel Green - Exclusive To ASOS
Pair this light-toned outfit with these New Balance's that are comfortable and trendy.
Beats Studio Buds
No airport outfit can be truly complete without a good, reliable pair of headphones for your journey ahead. Snag these Beats Studio Buds that are currently on sale for $50 off on Amazon and wear them all throughout your travels.
2. Monochromatic Model-Off-Duty
Staple Rib Scoop Neck Long Sleeve Top
This rib scoop neck top is a great base for your airport outfit. It's lightweight and comfortable enough to layer so that you can keep warm for all hours of traveling.
OFFLINE By Aerie OG High Waisted Flare Legging
Aerie makes the most comfortable yoga pants that are stretchy and perfect for long distance travels and lots of walking. You can snag these high waisted flare leggings for $28 instead of $40.
Oversized Twill Coat
Top off your all-black fit with this black oversized twill coat from H&M that's a toasty and trendy outerwear piece.
UGG® Tazz Suede Platform Slipper Clogs
Complete this airport outfit with the viral UGG Tazz platform slippers. Bonus points for being so easy to slip on and off while trekking through TSA screenings.
The Weekender In Black
The Weekender tote bag by Béis is seriously wondrous. It has so many compartments and pockets for storage space and comes in various colors for just under $100. You'll never want to travel without it.
3. In The Matching Mood
New Vintage Scoop Long Sleeve T-Shirt
This Skims long-sleeve is a soft and comfortable piece that is perfect for the airport. It's versatile and easy to layer, especially for those who get chilly in airports.
H&M+ Oversized Hooded Jacket
Wearing outerwear that's easy to take on and off is essential for airport travels and going through TSA swiftly, which is why this oversized zip-up hooded jacket is a good layering piece.
H&M+ Wide-leg Sweatpants
Pair these H&M+ wide-leg sweatpants with its matching zip-up jacket for a cute and coordinated airport fit that is totally perfect for the fall.
Reebok Women's White Club C Double Geo Sneakers
Complete the matching jogger set look with some cute and comfortable sneakers. The all-white colorway of these sneakers would look great with just about anything, especially the aforementioned brown matching jacket and jogger set.
Herschel Supply Co. Strand
Add this Strand bag by Herschel Supply Co. to complete the look for a cute accessory option that is also functional. It'll keep all your travel essentials organized in a chic way on the go.
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Like we mentioned, no travel outfit is complete without a pair of headphones. These Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian noise cancelling earbuds are perfect for traveling, especially since it offers up to six hours of listening time with an additional 18 hours with the charging case.
4. Oh-So-Chute
Ribbed Long-Sleeve Crop Top
This long sleeve crop top is only $7 on Forever 21, and would be a great comfy and cozy piece for the airport.
AUTOMET Cargo Pants Women Baggy Y2K Pants Drawstring Parachute Pants
If you're not feeling the sweatpant or jogger look, opt for parachute pants instead. The adjustable waistband on these pants make them roomy and breathable without skimping out on style.
Fleece Zip-Up Hoodie
Throw on this fleece zip-hoodie for an added layer of coziness during your flight. It's currently on sale for $17, so snag it while you can.
CT302
These New Balance's are the perfect pair of sneakers to top off the parachute pant outfit. They're so cute and versatile, you'll want to wear them all throughout your trip.
5. Elevated Adventurer
Fine-Knit Turtleneck Sweater
This knit turtleneck sweater will definitely keep you warm in style. Easy to layer, neutral and boasting 1,500 five-star reviews on H&M, this $15 top needs to be added to your airport-wear collection ASAP.
Oversized Rib-Knit Sweater Vest
Layer this oversized sweater vest over the white turtleneck for an elevated airport look that will still keep you comfortable. You can snag it for just $25 on H&M right now.
Bershka Faux Leather Legging In Brown
Take your airport outfit to the next level with these faux leather leggings.
Circus by Sam Edelman Women's Elena Loafer
Follow the number one fall footwear trend with these loafers. They're easy to slip on and off for those TSA security screenings while adding a preppy vibe to your airport fit.
Travel Bag
This travel bag is waterproof and slips right over your carry-on for maximum convenience. It's only $30 on Amazon and comes in an array of different colors, like this olive green one.
6. Fuzzy & Fly
Boyfriend Long Sleeve T-Shirt
This Skims long sleeve t-shirt is loose-fitting and comfortable, making it a great option for the airport. It comes in various different colors and sizing, but you can't go wrong with a staple white long-sleeve.
Studio Luxe High Waist Leggings
Leggings are a no brainer when it comes to planning out an outfit for the airport, but finding a comfortable pair of leggings that are flattering and high quality is where the struggle begins. You can snag these luxe high waist leggings for $40 instead of the usual $79 price tag.
Plus Beige Woven Longline Shacket
The shacket trend is totally in this fall, and this longline shacket from Pretty Little Thing is a comfy and cozy option for the airport. It's currently on sale for just $31 and comes in two different colors.
ASOS DESIGN Oversized Borg Tote Bag In Cream
Keep the fuzzy look going with this cream-colored tote bag that is spacious and trendy. You can get it from ASOS for $43, and it'll definitely become your go-to travel tote for the colder days ahead.
Stan Smith Shoes
Stan Smith sneakers are an absolute classic and so comfortable, making them a perfect shoe option for those travel days when you'll be walking and moving a lot. This pair is currently on sale for $67!
