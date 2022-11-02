Why Olivia Culpo Finally Decided to Discuss Her Private Breakup on The Culpo Sisters

Watch : "The Rundown": Olivia Culpo Gets Pranked

Between every great catch are a few fumbles.

While Olivia Culpo is currently in a happy relationship with NFL player Christian McCaffrey, the 30-year-old's romantic life hasn't always been a touchdown. Now, she's ready to open up about the highs and lows of dating on her new reality show titled The Culpo Sisters.

"Talking about it was not something I had anticipated," Olivia shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "The floodgates somehow opened and it just spewed out and I am proud for talking about that."

While the designer isn't naming names when it comes to the ex who made her feel "less than human" in the show's trailer, Olivia envisions her honesty and vulnerability will help viewers feel less alone.

"I'm hoping that I can help other people who are in similar situations," she said. "You have to just thank terrible experiences like that. They make you stronger. They make you better and make you appreciate what you have now and never make the same mistakes twice."