Why Olivia Culpo Finally Decided to Discuss Her Private Breakup on The Culpo Sisters

Between every great catch are a few fumbles.
While Olivia Culpo is currently in a happy relationship with NFL player Christian McCaffrey, the 30-year-old's romantic life hasn't always been a touchdown. Now, she's ready to open up about the highs and lows of dating on her new reality show titled The Culpo Sisters.
"Talking about it was not something I had anticipated," Olivia shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "The floodgates somehow opened and it just spewed out and I am proud for talking about that."
While the designer isn't naming names when it comes to the ex who made her feel "less than human" in the show's trailer, Olivia envisions her honesty and vulnerability will help viewers feel less alone.
"I'm hoping that I can help other people who are in similar situations," she said. "You have to just thank terrible experiences like that. They make you stronger. They make you better and make you appreciate what you have now and never make the same mistakes twice."
The first trailer for TLC and discovery+'s new reality show was released in October. In the preview, the influencer got emotional when she discussed a previous relationship.
"I was with somebody that did really horrible, horrible things," Olivia said. "I've never talked about it before."
But when signing up reality TV with her sisters Sophia Culpo and Aurora Culpo, the former Miss Universe knew she had to leave it all on the field.
"I think we have to open up and really not hold back," she said. "That was really challenging because it wasn't something that we were used to and I think there's also a level of responsibility like roping in our parents and our brothers to do it tastefully."
Fortunately, Olivia has lots of reasons to smile today. In addition to a supportive family, the reality star is maintaining a long-distance relationship with Christian. Despite busy schedules, especially during the NFL season, Olivia says the two make it work.
"I feel like I've always to a certain extent been in a in long distance relationship because we are both pursuing different things that take us away," she said. "He's traveling all the time. I'm traveling all the time. But I think when you really love and respect somebody, you want them to achieve their goals and you want to help facilitate whatever they need to get to where they want to go. We're really understanding about that."
The Culpo Sisters premieres Nov. 7 on TLC and discovery+.