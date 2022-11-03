Exclusive

Mauricio Umansky and His Daughters Bicker Over a Big Sale In Buying Beverly Hills Sneak Peek

In this exclusive clip from Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills, Mauricio Umansky scored a big win for the family business—but not everybody is thrilled. Watch the sneak peek and find out why.

By Daniel Trainor Nov 03, 2022 4:00 PMTags
TVReal EstateExclusivesThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: Buying Beverly Hills: Farrah Is UPSET With Dad Mauricio

The family real estate business is getting real

In an exclusive clip from the Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills series premiere, which debuts Nov. 4, The Agency CEO Mauricio Umansky celebrates closing on the real estate company's prized Sarbonne property for "80-something million bucks."

Sounds like great news, right? Well, not for everybody involved.

"I didn't know we were in escrow on Sarbonne," Mauricio's daughter and Agency agent Alexia Umansky, 26, says. "You gotta tell me these things."

Alexia's sister and fellow Agency agent Farrah Brittany, 34, agrees, saying, "He didn't tell me, either."

As it turns out, Farrah had even more reason to be upset.

"There are complications working with family," she admits in confessional. "The Sarbonne property is an $85 million property in Bel Air. It's a listing I was introduced to by somebody that I met at the gym."

Before she could act, however, her father stole it from under her feet.

"It's the biggest listing that I've brought to the table," Farrah says. "Only to find out that my dad sold it."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

The eight-episode reality series will follow "the agents and clients within Mauricio's The Agency in Beverly Hills, California," according to Netflix, "and the talented group of agents highlighting the high stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles."

In addition to Mauricio, Farrah and Alexia, the series also stars Santiago Arana, Ben Belack, Joey Ben-Zvi, Jon Grauman, Brandon Graves, Allie Lutz Rosenberger, Melissa Platt and Sonika Vaid.

The Oppenheim Group might have a new competitor in the real estate drama department.

Netflix

All eight episodes of Buying Beverly Hills drop Nov. 4 on Netflix.

Trending Stories

1

Modern Family's Julie Bowen Clarifies Her Sexuality

2
Exclusive

Get Into a Holiday State of Mind With Alicia Keys’ Athleta Collection

3

Meghan Markle Reveals Her & Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Is Walking

4

Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween Candy Prank Makes an Official, Tearful Return

5

Dwyane Wade Slams Ex-Wife’s Attempt to Block Zaya's Name Change

Latest News

Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween Candy Prank Makes an Official, Tearful Return

Exclusive

Blockbuster's Randall Park & Melissa Fumero Talk Accurate Set

Exclusive

Buying Beverly Hills Clip: Mauricio Has Communication Issues

Get $109 Worth of Hair Products for $39: Olaplex, Ouai, Oribe & More

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get a $300 Packable Tote Bag for $69

12 Timeless Ballet Flats You'll Want to Wear Every Day

Exclusive

Culpo Sisters Tease Relationship Highs & Lows in New Reality Series