Exclusive

Daniel Radcliffe Reveals the Biggest "Misconception" About Weird Al Yankovic

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Daniel Radcliffe detailed what he learned about Weird Al Yankovic after playing him in the satirical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

By Corinne Heller, Charles O'Keefe Nov 02, 2022 9:20 PMTags
Daniel RadcliffeExclusivesWeird Al Yankovic
Watch: Daniel Radcliffe UNRECOGNIZABLE as "Weird Al" Yankovic

Daniel Radcliffe wants you to know there's more to Weird Al Yankovic than parodies and polkas.

The Harry Potter actor, who plays the comedy musician in the new satirical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, detailed what he learned about Weird Al that many people may not realize.

"The thing that is a misconception about Al is that it's all just like silliness and fun," he exclusively told E! News at the film's Nov. 1 premiere in NYC. "It also walks a line and he's incredibly precise, like his comedy, the way he performs as a musician. How many different styles can you really have to become a master of? It's something that is just an unbelievably uncommon skill and range of skills."

"As much as people love him," the 33-year-old continued, "I still think people should write him higher as an artist."

Weird Al rose to fame in the 1980s with hits such as "Smells Like Nirvana," "Eat It," "Amish Paradise," "Fat," and "White & Nerdy," as well as a variety of polka medleys, most recently the 2018 song "The Hamilton Polka." So, to prep for the role, Daniel chose learned to play the accordion.

photos
Daniel Radcliffe Plays "Weird Al" Yankovic in Biopic

"Look, I'm very I'm not very good at it," he said, "but it's very enjoyable."

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle Reveals Her & Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Is Walking

2

How Offset Is Honoring Migos Bandmate Takeoff After His Death

3

A RHOSLC Husband Created a Fake Instagram to Troll Lisa Barlow

Eric Appel's Weird: The Al Yankovic Story also stars Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Jack Black as late DJ Wolfman Jack and Rainn Wilson as fellow parody musician Dr. Demento. Weird Al himself also appears in the film, playing a record producer. The movie is set to begin streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel Nov. 4.

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle Reveals Her & Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Is Walking

2

How Offset Is Honoring Migos Bandmate Takeoff After His Death

3

A RHOSLC Husband Created a Fake Instagram to Troll Lisa Barlow

4

The Biggest Bombshells From Matthew Perry's Memoir

5

Lauren Graham Shares Rare Insight on Life After Peter Krause Breakup

Latest News

6 Foolproof & Fashionable Fall Airport Outfit Ideas

39 Stress Relief Products That Aren't a Gimmick

Exclusive

Why Olivia Culpo Finally Decided to Discuss Her Private Breakup on TV

Why Margot Robbie Is Being Tight-Lipped About Barbie Movie

Exclusive

Daniel Radcliffe Reveals the Biggest "Misconception" About Weird Al

Jennifer Lawrence Had A "Feminist Meltdown" Over Changing Last Name

How Offset Is Honoring Migos Bandmate Takeoff After His Death