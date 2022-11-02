Jennifer Lawrence Had a "Feminist Meltdown" Over Changing Her Last Name After Marrying Cooke Maroney

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Name of Baby Boy With Cooke Maroney

When it came to changing her last name, Jennifer Lawrence wasn't sure she'd volunteer as tribute.

The Silver Linings Playbook actress revealed that upon marrying art gallerist Cooke Maroney in October 2019, she was initially hesitant about taking on her new husband's last name.

"God, I had such a feminist meltdown about changing my name because it's my identity," Jennifer told The New York Times in an interview published Nov. 2. "It's the first thing I'm given."

However, the 32-year-old pointed out that since rising to fame as Katniss Everdeen in the blockbuster Hunger Games franchise, which spanned four movies between 2012 to 2015, her relationship with her name had fundamentally changed.

"I was born with the name Jennifer Lawrence, but that got taken from me when I was 21," Jennifer said. "And I never got it back."

As of result, the American Hustle actress ultimately had no hard feelings about changing it when she wed Maroney—with whom she shares son Cy, 6 months. "So it didn't feel like I was giving up anything," she continued, "That name already belongs to them."