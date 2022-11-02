How Offset Is Honoring Migos Member Takeoff After His Death

Watch : Keke Palmer & More Stars React to Migos Rapper Takeoff's Death

Offset is subtly showing his late Migos bandmate Takeoff some love.

Shortly after Takeoff was killed in a Nov. 1 shooting at a Houston bowling alley, Offset changed his Instagram profile picture to a smiling photo of the rapper, who was also his cousin once removed. The new image shows Takeoff wearing a pair of dark sunglasses with an emoji of a white heart superimposed in the corner.

Offset's wife Cardi B, who previously collaborated with Migos on several songs, also showed her support by retweeting a video of Takeoff and the hip hop group. Originally shared by Complex, the caption of the clip read: "Family forever."

Takeoff founded Migos alongside his uncle Quavo and Offset in 2008. Neither surviving members of the trio have publicly commented on Takeoff's death.

Born Kirshnik Khari Ball, Takeoff was fatally shot after an argument broke out outside of a private party held at 810 Billiards and Bowling Houston, according to police. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 28-year-old dead near the entrance of the bowling alley.