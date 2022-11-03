Revisit Birthday Girl Kendall Jenner's Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion Moments Ever

Watch : See ALL of Kendall Jenner's Show-Stopping Fashion Looks

The first week of November is full of Kardashian-Jenner birthdays.

Kendall Jenner officially turned 27 years old on Nov. 3, just two days before her mom Kris Jenner's birthday on Nov. 5. Having gone from being a reality TV star to one of the biggest supermodels in the world, Kendall's fashion evolution proves just how far she's come over the years.

Kendall—who is currently dating NBA player Devin Booker—began establishing herself as a red carpet staple in the early 2010s, wearing looks by designers such as Fausto Puglisi, Emilio Pucci and Calvin Klein at awards shows, premieres and film festivals.

And the more her modeling career took off, the more she experimented with her style, from rocking faux bangs at the 2015 American Music Awards to her black, sheer 2016 Cannes gown to her iconic orange feathered Met Gala ensemble in 2019.

Flash forward to 2022, and she's become a total trendsetter, wearing everything from slip dresses to fun prints and even bleaching her eyebrows for the 2022 Met Gala.