Get Into a Holiday State of Mind With Alicia Keys’ Cozy Athleta Collection

For Alicia Keys, festive fashion is all about striking that perfect balance between cozy and chic. The singer designed a collection with Athleta just in time for the holidays. She shared, "For me, getting dressed is an expression of my mood so I wanted to reflect that in these pieces. You have silhouettes that can be dressed up or down, but you don't have to sacrifice being confident in your look—even if it's casual and cozy— you feel like you!"
Alicia drew inspiration from her circle of friends as she worked on the collection, explaining, "The hardest thing to find during the busy holiday season is time! I love enjoying my circle of friends and loved ones during the holidays, so when I was designing this collection with Athleta, I wanted to create an offering that would save women time with versatile options to wear and give as gifts."
The collection is all about bringing people together with an emphasis on inclusivity. Alicia emphasized, "I love that there are pieces for everyone, which was important to me when designing this collection. Everything was designed to make women feel special and give them a range of styles— no matter their size."
She insisted, "I love that the materials are soft and versatile. You're going to love these!" Alicia talked about her collection and her favorite holiday traditions in an exclusive E! interview.
E!: What are your favorite holiday traditions and the holiday events you anticipate the most that you'd wear these to?
AK: That's what was so important to me when designing this collection— I really wanted it to have range and be wearable for every occasion. My friends and I have a tradition of getting together and treating ourselves to a new experience or self-care moment. We each take turns planning what we are going to do and it's so fun to spoil yourself together! Being proud of luxuriating yourself is permission that I'd like to give women through this collection. You deserve it!
E!: What are three words you would use to describe the collection?
AK: Inclusive. Joyful. Versatile. Fresh. Oops, that's four.
E!: This collection is about encouraging women to celebrate their own circle. Tell me more about this message and how it translates to the pieces.
AK: The women in my life are my community, my support system and they inspire me in so many ways. I wanted to celebrate that with a collection that offers options everyone can feel good in throughout the holiday season. The time we spend together is priceless and we lift each other up! The holidays are about memories and being with the people that love you. That's why I wanted to have my actual girlfriends in the shoot! What a beautiful moment and reminder for all of us to create mementoes with the ones we love.
Alicia Keys x Athleta Collection
E!: Do you have a favorite piece from the collection? If that's too tough to choose, which one do you wear the most?
AK: It's so hard to choose! Cause they are all fresh! But I'm really in love with the red and maroon Goddess bodysuit! And that cream tunic is an everything piece!! The good puffy jacket is NY fresh! I love them all!
Athleta x Alicia Keys Goddess Bodysuit
"I'm so proud of this style, it's definitely one of my favorite items from the collection! It's sexy and sleek and the PowerVita fabric smooths everything out and holds you in. It's a moment all on its own or you can layer the Free to Roam Tunic over it for a more casual vibe. I'm a jumpsuit fanatic so I had to do it!!!"
This jumpsuit comes in two colors.
Athleta x Alicia Keys Golden Aura Puffer
"Growing up in New York City I know a warm jacket is a must have! The Golden Aura puffer is made out of a high performance recycled nylon fabric and the Luxe Puffer comes in this beautiful dark maroon velvet with responsible down filling. Both puffers will keep you warm and stylish throughout the winter. It's totally my vibe! And you're going to love it too!"
Athleta x Alicia Keys Inner Strength Bodysuit
"This piece is all about the fabric! The cashmere blend feels amazing and you can layer it with the Intention Pants as a matching set or your favorite pair of jeans for a laid back look. The point is to have something that works with whatever your style is! You are going to feel gorgeous and yourself!"
Athleta x Alicia Keys Free To Roam Tunic
"Definitely one of my favorite pieces in the collection, the color and feel of this tunic feels so luxurious but the silhouette is really comfortable, sublimely beautiful and looks great on everyone. Being proud of luxuriating yourself is permission that I'd like to give women - to me, that's embodied in this style and that's what this collection is about in this season!"
Athleta x Alicia Keys Limitless Pants
"The Limitless Pants bring that pop of color into your wardrobe— this red makes you feel powerful and the Sculptek Light fabric is so flattering and comfortable."
Athleta x Alicia Keys Intention Pant
"With the Intention Pants I wanted to include something casual with a luxury feel to the collection. Getting dressed is all about having options so it was important to me that this collection included separates in great colors."
Athleta x Alicia Keys Embrace Jacket
"The plush fleece makes this the perfect light jacket or an easy layer to add in under your puffer when it's colder out.I love effortless and easy yet fresh! That's the point!"
Athleta x Alicia Keys Wool Cashmere Socks
"They are so cozy and soft against your skin. When you wear these you'll feel the difference right away! Everyone loves these! Sexy and comforting who doesn't want that!"
These come in two colorways.
