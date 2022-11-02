Migos Member Takeoff's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28: Everything We Know

Details surrounding Takeoff's untimely death have been revealed.

One day after the Migos rapper was killed in a Nov. 1 shooting in Houston, his cause of death has been confirmed as "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm" according to the Harris County coroner's report obtained by E! News.

The 28-year-old—whose legal name is Kirshnik Khari Ball—was fatally wounded after an argument broke out at the end of a private party at 810 Billiards and Bowling according to authorities. Quavo, Takeoff's uncle and Migos bandmate, was also present at the party. Police arrived and found the "Bad and Boujee" artist deceased outside the entrance to the bowling alley and have confirmed that at least two different firearms were used in the shooting.

During a press conference on Nov. 1, the Houston police chief, Troy Finner, spoke about the immense amount of grief following Takeoff's death.

"I got many calls from Houston and outside of Houston," Finner shared. "And everyone spoke of what a great young man this is. How peaceful he is. What a great artist. I'm calling up on everybody—hip hop artists—in Houston and around the nation, we've got to police ourselves."