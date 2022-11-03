90 Day Fiancé: HEA? Sneak Peek: Elizabeth and Andrei Make a Controversial Baby Announcement

Watch : 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Exclusive Peek

There's no place like the Grand Canyon for a grand announcement.

In this exclusive sneak peek from the Nov. 6 episode of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Elizabeth and Andrei—with 3-year-old daughter Ellie in tow—bring their fathers Chuck and Stefan, respectively, to the Arizona landmark to share some big news.

Standing near the edge, Elizabeth and Andrei unfurl two white poster boards reading "We are expecting a baby," one in English and in Andrei's native Romanian.

"What?! Are you serious? Oh my gosh," Elizabeth's dad Chuck responds. "Oh wow, and here I thought we were just coming to see the Grand Canyon."

Two beautiful sights for the price of one!

In classic dad fashion, Chuck pulls out his phone to capture the moment on camera.

"It was totally unexpected," he says. "While I was filming it, my knees were getting weak. I couldn't believe it. I was just overwhelmed with joy."