90 Day Fiancé: HEA? Sneak Peek: Elizabeth and Andrei Make a Controversial Baby Announcement

There's no place like the Grand Canyon for a grand announcement.
In this exclusive sneak peek from the Nov. 6 episode of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Elizabeth and Andrei—with 3-year-old daughter Ellie in tow—bring their fathers Chuck and Stefan, respectively, to the Arizona landmark to share some big news.
Standing near the edge, Elizabeth and Andrei unfurl two white poster boards reading "We are expecting a baby," one in English and in Andrei's native Romanian.
"What?! Are you serious? Oh my gosh," Elizabeth's dad Chuck responds. "Oh wow, and here I thought we were just coming to see the Grand Canyon."
Two beautiful sights for the price of one!
In classic dad fashion, Chuck pulls out his phone to capture the moment on camera.
"It was totally unexpected," he says. "While I was filming it, my knees were getting weak. I couldn't believe it. I was just overwhelmed with joy."
As Chuck explains, the announcement was a long time coming.
"I've been asking her for months and months and months, ‘Hey, what's the plans for a new family?'" he says. "So they played it good. They got me really good."
Mission accomplished.
Elizabeth noted that other than her "doctor and my dentist," their fathers were the first to find out about their expanding brood. Once Elizabeth tells them, it's time for every expecting mother's rite of passage: announcing the news on social media!
However, as soon as Elizabeth shares the news on Instagram, her father expresses some apprehension.
"I'm really honored they shared the news at this place, the Grand Canyon," Chuck says. "I'm just concerned that rest of family are going to feel a little slighted because she shared it online first before telling them in person."
Find out how the rest of the family responds when 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.