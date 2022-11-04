Inside Claire Holt's Inspiring Race to the New York City Marathon Finish Line

Watch : How The Originals Star Claire Holt Is Preparing to Run Her 1st Marathon

For some, 4 a.m. is prime sleeping time. For Claire Holt, it's the perfect hour to break a sweat.

In the past five months, the Pretty Little Liars star has risen before dawn to ensure she could run in the neighborhood before her two kids James, 3, and Elle, 2, wake up to start their day.

And while Claire has been tempted to just stay in bed on some days, there's no stopping this 34-year-old from completing her mission to finish the TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 6.

"I like to have a goal," Claire told E! News in an exclusive interview before race day. "I'd always wanted to run a marathon, but I've never had the guts to do it."

Now, you can just call Claire a complete stud.

After waking up before dawn, the actress has developed a routine that includes early morning runs in safe neighborhoods, a meal plan filled with carbs and maybe even some dessert before the sun goes down.