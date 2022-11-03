Here's How Jennifer Grey Reacted When She Learned Her Hair Was Thinning

Watch : Celebrity Beauty Brands: Rihanna, Selena Gomez & More

When it comes to Jennifer Grey's beauty challenges, she isn't dancing around the issue.

The Dirty Dancing star recently opened up to E! News about how she went from having the most covetable hair in Hollywood to noticing that it had lost its luster.

"I always had the greatest hair," Jennifer told E!'s Francesca Amiker. "During the pandemic, I started feeling my hair was losing a little bit of its zip—it had no skip to its step. It started feeling like a shell of its former self and I was like, 'What is going on?'"

Put simply, the 62-year-old said, "The quality of my hair had declined."

"It was a little more dry, breakable and fine," she explained, noting that after she met Lars Skjoth, founder of hair loss treatment Harklinikken, he "showed me parts of my hair that were still robust and then, he showed me the hairline and temples, where it was receding."