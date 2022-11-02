Garcelle Beauvais Responds to Andy Cohen's RHOBH Reunion Apology

Looks like Garcelle Beauvais' relationship with Andy Cohen is as strong as a diamond.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is reacting to the Bravo host's public apology for his actions during the show's season 12 reunion special, during which he didn't fully acknowledge Garcelle's feelings about her book being thrown in the garbage by co-star Lisa Rinna.
At the Glamour Women of the Year event in NYC on Nov. 1, Garcelle exclusively told E! News that Andy spoke with her before he issued an apology on the Oct. 24 episode of his SiriusXM show Radio Andy, saying, "He's great."
"There were a lot of things that were missed during the reunion, and it was really sad and unfortunate," the Bravo star continued. "But I like Andy, and I think the fact that he stood up and said something meant a lot."
On the Oct. 19 RHOBH reunion episode, it was revealed that Lisa was the cast member behind the photo of Garcelle's memoir—Love Me as I Am—in the trash, not Erika Jayne who shared Lisa's pic on Instagram.
Rather than asking Garcelle for her opinion on the matter, Andy poked fun at Lisa's recycling habits, joking to Erika, "You took a lot of s--t, Erika, for her lack of recycling."
Andy later addressed the matter upon hearing from fans. "I just want to say, I've been listening to everyone's feedback about the reunion," he said during his radio apology, "and I really need to sincerely apologize, not only for diverting the topic but for not returning—even worse—to the serious conversation that was at hand."
He also mentioned his post-reunion conversation with Garcelle, adding, "She and I had a really good, productive conversation last Thursday, and I should have been more in tune with her feelings."
Lisa revealed on the RHOBH reunion that she had thrown her co-star's book in the garbage after discovering it mentioned her daughter Amelia Hamlin's eating disorder.
Garcelle noted that there was no information about Amelia in the book that had not been discussed on the show, but worked with Lisa's team to come up with a compromise.
"We all came up with a second edition of the book," Garcelle said during the reunion. "We will take it out as well as the audio and that's what we did."
Catch up on season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills streaming now on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)