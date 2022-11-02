The One Where Matthew Perry Gives an Update on His Love Life After Molly Hurwitz Breakup

Matthew Perry has confirmed his relationship status in an interview with Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show, sharing his thoughts on dating following his split from fiancée Molly Hurwitz.

Could Matthew Perry be any clearer about his relationship status?

The Friends alum channeled his iconic character, Chandler Bing, when opening up about his love life on the Sirius XM radio show Andy Cohen Live, explaining, "I could not be more single."

Perry made his comment more than a year after he and ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz, a literary agent, broke up following a seven-month engagement and a three-year relationship.

He further clarified his position using dating apps, which he revealed he'd tried using and "rapidly stopped" in an Oct. 28 interview with Diane Sawyer. As to whether he's still swiping left on the thought of returning to the dating app world, he told Andy Cohen that he remains "off forever."

"It's not the way to meet people I don't think," he continued. "I'm not sure how to meet people, but that's not the way to do it."

Referring to the sobriety journey Perry recounts in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Cohen asked if the actor was "looking for someone who is also sober." The actor, who battled drug and alcohol addictions, noted it wasn't a dealbreaker.

"Well, that would be good," Perry shared. "But it's not a necessity."

He continued, "You know, I wouldn't like to be with somebody who drank so much that you couldn't recognize them."

Cohen responded, "That would be poor."

Perry agreed. "Yeah. Yeah. That would not be good," he said, before clarifying further, "But I don't have any rules about that."

