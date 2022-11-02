Terry Bradshaw Shares Health Update One Month After Revealing Battle With Bladder and Skin Cancer

Watch : Terry Bradshaw Shares Private Battle With Cancer

Terry Bradshaw recently tackled the biggest opponent he's ever faced: cancer.

The former NFL quarterback gave fans an update on his health journey on the Nov. 2 episode of Today, one month after revealing he battled not one, but two kinds of cancer within a year on Fox NFL Sunday.

The 74-year-old—who starred on the E! reality series The Bradshaw Bunch—previously shared that he had been diagnosed with bladder cancer in Nov. 2021 and had become cancer free after receiving treatment at the Yale University Medical Center.

But after experiencing neck pains, Terry learned he had also developed a rare Merkel cell skin cancer tumor in March 2022—news that particularly worried his wife, Tammy Bradshaw.

"The doctors calls me to tell me what it is, and then I'm shook because I was a radiation therapist for 10 years," she told Today. "I knew where this could go. I knew what the outcomes could be. And it did scare me the second time with that diagnosis."