Bachelor Nation's Emily Maynard Shares Baby No. 6 Was Born With Down Syndrome

Emily Maynard is introducing Bachelor Nation to her newest family member.
The former Bachelorette announced on Nov. 2 that she and husband Tyler Johnson welcomed a baby boy at the end of August.
"SURPRISE!" she wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of the newborn. "On August 31st, Tyler and I welcomed our sweet son, Jones West Johnson, into the world."
Emily shared that shortly after his birth, she learned that Jones was diagnosed with Down syndrome.
"During my surgery we learned that he was born with Down Syndrome," the reality star continued, "and while it was certainly a surprise, we have so much peace in God's perfect plan and know Jones is going to be a blessing to our family."
Emily noted that after a "little over a month" in the neonatal intensive care unit, Jones "is thankfully now home in all the chaos and we couldn't love him more." She also expressed her gratitude to everyone at Atrium Health's Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina "for all that you did for our family."
And Emily is ecstatic that her fans can now meet Jones, too. "I'm so happy to finally share the news and can share all the pictures with you guys!" she concluded. "He's absolutely the cherry on top!"
Emily is also mom to kids Ricki, 17, Jennings Tyler, 7, Gibson Kyle, 6, Gatlin Avery, 5, and Magnolia Belle, 2. And they're thrilled to have a new sibling. Emily re-shared a post from Ricki to her Instagram Stories that read, "I thank Jesus more and more for you each day sweet boy."
Fans first met Emily on Brad Womack's second season of The Bachelor in 2011. While they got engaged on the series, they broke up shortly after the show concluded. In 2012, Emily starred on season eight of The Bachelorette, where she got engaged to Jef Holm. However, they split later that year.
Emily's journey to find love led her to Tyler, who she wed in 2014. And her fellow franchise members are so excited for them about Jones' arrival.
"Congratulations!!!!" Trista Sutter wrote in the comment section of Emily's post. "Such a beautiful family and such a beautiful boy!! Xoxo." Added Raven Gates, "Congrats on your sweet baby!! He is such a blessing already."