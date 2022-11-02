Bachelor Nation's Emily Maynard Shares Baby No. 6 Was Born With Down Syndrome

Emily Maynard is introducing Bachelor Nation to her newest family member.

The former Bachelorette announced on Nov. 2 that she and husband Tyler Johnson welcomed a baby boy at the end of August.

"SURPRISE!" she wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of the newborn. "On August 31st, Tyler and I welcomed our sweet son, Jones West Johnson, into the world."

Emily shared that shortly after his birth, she learned that Jones was diagnosed with Down syndrome.

"During my surgery we learned that he was born with Down Syndrome," the reality star continued, "and while it was certainly a surprise, we have so much peace in God's perfect plan and know Jones is going to be a blessing to our family."

Emily noted that after a "little over a month" in the neonatal intensive care unit, Jones "is thankfully now home in all the chaos and we couldn't love him more." She also expressed her gratitude to everyone at Atrium Health's Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina "for all that you did for our family."