Firefly Lane Season 2 Trailer Teases Tully and Kate's Eventual Falling Out

Firefly Lane is saying goodbye.
While the Netflix drama is ending with its second season, its trailer promises answers to all of your lingering questions about best friends Tully (Katherine Hiegl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke)—including the truth behind their rocky falling out.
The clip begins with Tully and Kate begging to get into a hospital room to see Johnny (Ben Lawson), who was hit with an explosion in Iraq at the end of season one.
"We're looking for a Johnny Ryan," Kate tells the army guard. "I'm his wife—ex-wife. We're divorced. Only just. We're still very close. It's complicated." Now that's an understatement.
When the soldier tells Kate that only family is allowed in the room, Tully lies and says she's Johnny's cousin—only to be told just immediate family is allowed.
"S--t," Tully jokes, "I knew I should've said sister."
Throughout the rest of the trailer, we see that while Johnny has survived the explosion, the event hurt him more than just physically. When Kate notices that he's suffering from PTSD, she suggests he talk to a professional—and reveals her lingering feelings in the process.
"We're not married," Johnny tells her in an emotionally-charged moment. "You don't have to worry about me."
Kate hits back, saying, "Yeah, well, I still do."
Meanwhile, Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show The Girlfriend Hour, and must start her career over from the beginning, choosing to make a documentary on finding her long-lost dad.
All the while, the trailer foreshadows the eventual friendship split, once again flashing back from growing up in the 1970s to their adult lives in the 2000s. The season's synopsis teases this pivotal moment as well, reading, "What could possibly have ended the tight-knit thirty year friendship of Tully and Kate, our 'Firefly Lane Girls Forever?' We'll learn the answer this season."
The second and final season of Firefly Lane will be divided up into two parts, with the first nine episodes premiering Dec. 2, and the final seven releasing on Netflix sometime in 2023.