Sharon Stone Says She Was Misdiagnosed After Doctors Find Large Fibroid Tumor

Sharon Stone urged women to “get a second opinion” after she was misdiagnosed and doctors found a fibroid tumor. Find out more about her recovery below.

By Tamantha Gunn Nov 02, 2022 12:42 PMTags
Sharon StoneSurgeryCelebrities
Watch: Sharon Stone Talks Working With Women on "Ratched"

Sharon Stone is opening up about her health.

The Basic Instinct actress revealed that she had been misdiagnosed by doctors and actually had a tumor that needed to be removed.

"Just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure," she wrote on Twitter Nov. 1. "This time double epidural. With worsening pain went for a SECOND OPINION: I have a large fibroid tumor that must come out."

Sharon, 64, then urged women not to "get blown off," but to always get a second doctor's opinion because "it can save your life."

"I'll be down for 4-6 weeks for full recovery," she concluded. "Thx for your care. It's all good."

The Golden Globe winner also tweeted the link to a study titled, "Women More Likely Than Men to Suffer Misdiagnosis, According to Studies," advising women to read the article.

Sharon was showered with a lot of support from fans who shared a similar experience, including one social media user who tweeted, "My wife went through this several years ago Sharon.

photos
Celeb Cancer Survivors

Oddly, her pain wasn't constant, but when it hit it would send her into orbit. It was simply unbearable. She finally received an accurate diagnosis followed by surgery. Recovery was a bit slow but she did fine."

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle Reveals Her & Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Is Walking

2

The Biggest Bombshells From Matthew Perry's Memoir

3

Adele's Correct Name Pronunciation Will Have You Saying "Oh My God"

Another added, "Oh no babe. I had the exact same 3 years ago. You was so right to get a second opinion. Hope you have a speedy recovery. All my love."

While a third wrote, "I'm so sorry to hear that you are ill. Best wishes for surgery and a speedy recovery. Thanks for always sharing your experiences with us and for looking out for us!"

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle Reveals Her & Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Is Walking

2

The Biggest Bombshells From Matthew Perry's Memoir

3
Exclusive

Leni Klum Reflects on First Appearance at Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party

4

See Pregnant Hilary Swank & Her "Little Pumpkins" in Halloween Photo

5

Sharon Stone Says She Was Misdiagnosed After Doctors Find Tumor

Latest News

James Corden Reacts After Being Called Out for Ricky Gervais Joke

Holiday Shopping 2022: 20 Must-Have Gifts For Beauty Buffs

53 Jaw-Dropping Black Friday Deals That You Can Shop Right Now

Exclusive

Charli & Dixie D'Amelio Do Battle in Charli vs. Dixie Trailer

Sharon Stone Says She Was Misdiagnosed After Doctors Find Tumor

See Pregnant Hilary Swank & Her "Little Pumpkins" in Halloween Photo

Why Caelynn Miller-Keyes Was "Angry" at Dean Unglert Before Proposal