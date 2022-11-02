You Might’ve Missed Heidi Klum’s Quick Change Into Sexy Sheer Outfit After Worm Halloween Costume

From creepy crawler to sexy sparkler.
After Heidi Klum made jaws drop with totally encapsulating earthworm costume at her annual Halloween bash in New York City on Oct. 31, the supermodel stripped down to reveal yet another iconic look. Freeing her arms and legs, Heidi changed into a glamorous sheer body suit, completed with strategically-placed rhinestones.
However, she kept her textured prosthetic face on while rockin' the shimmery ensemble, resulting in a jarring juxtaposition.
Earlier that night, the America's Got Talent judge walked, err wiggled, down the red carpet as a larger-than-life worm, epidermis and all. Her husband Tom Kaulitz was also in on the bit, dressing as a fisherman with his eyeball gouged out by a fishing hook.
Always one to go all out, Heidi was totally committed to her slimy character, hilariously squirming around on the ground as the Tokyo Hotel rocker stayed connected to her with his fishing pole.
Heidi, 49, has been hosting her annual Halloween party for over two decades. Over the years, fans have seen her transform into some pretty wild creations including a gory alien, chimpanzee, an old lady, a Hindu goddess and more.
Last month, Heidi teased that her 2022 costume would be unlike anything she has ever done before and would take an estimated 14 hours to pull off. And since she was forced to cancel her party the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, Heidi knew she had to "bring it" this year for her fans.
"I'm going to be very claustrophobic in it," she told E! News of her surprise costume at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards on Sept. 10. "And I think—I don't think, I KNOW, that it will be the best one I've ever done."
Keep scrolling to see Heidi's epic Halloween looks throughout the years.