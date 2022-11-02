You Might’ve Missed Heidi Klum’s Quick Change Into Sexy Sheer Outfit After Worm Halloween Costume

Watch : 23 of Heidi Klum's Most OUTRAGEOUS Halloween Costumes

From creepy crawler to sexy sparkler.

After Heidi Klum made jaws drop with totally encapsulating earthworm costume at her annual Halloween bash in New York City on Oct. 31, the supermodel stripped down to reveal yet another iconic look. Freeing her arms and legs, Heidi changed into a glamorous sheer body suit, completed with strategically-placed rhinestones.

However, she kept her textured prosthetic face on while rockin' the shimmery ensemble, resulting in a jarring juxtaposition.

Earlier that night, the America's Got Talent judge walked, err wiggled, down the red carpet as a larger-than-life worm, epidermis and all. Her husband Tom Kaulitz was also in on the bit, dressing as a fisherman with his eyeball gouged out by a fishing hook.

Always one to go all out, Heidi was totally committed to her slimy character, hilariously squirming around on the ground as the Tokyo Hotel rocker stayed connected to her with his fishing pole.