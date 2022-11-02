Julie Powell Dead at 49: How Amy Adams' Portrayal in Julie & Julia Differed From Real Life Blogger

Julie Powell, the blogger whose story was shown in the film Julie & Julia, had thoughts on the way she was portrayed onscreen. Learn her opinion of Amy Adams’ adaption after her Oct. 26 death.

Watch: Julie & Julia Author Julie Powell Dead at 49

Amy Adams didn't exactly follow a recipe when bringing Julie Powell to life on the big screen.

The "Julie/Julia Project" food blogger died on Oct. 26 from cardiac arrest, per The New York Times. At age 49, she left behind a legacy that includes that very blog, a published book titled Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen and the 2009 film Julie & Julia, which stars Amy as Julie during her journey to cook all 524 recipes in Julia Child's cookbook—and blog her way through it.

As Amy shared in an interview for the film, there were certain traits that drew her to the role of Julie.

"It was this strong character but also completely flawed and grouchy and selfish and loving and confused," Amy said at the time. "She was a very well architected character."

But as Julie revealed in her honest review of the movie, she didn't feel her onscreen adaptation was 100 percent accurate. In a 2008 post shared to Julie's blog "What Could Happen?," she let readers in on her thoughts after watching a pre-release rough cut of the movie.

"I'm still sort of reeling from the surreality of it all," Julie wrote. "But somehow seeing yourself—or a Rom-Com-ed, slimmed-down, considerably less foul-mouthed version of yourself—on a movie screen is a whole different thing."

Julie went deeper into what makes the real her different from the reel her in a 2009 interview with Oprah.com, noting, "The Julie Powell portrayed by Amy Adams is nicer than I am—the cursing has been pared down a good little bit! And, her edges are a little bit smoother."

But let it be known, Julie still enjoyed the film and the version of herself Amy brought to life.

"But, she does such a lovely job, and it is such a sweet portrait of that year and of that relationship with my husband," Julie continued, "and I just think everyone connected [with the film] did such a wonderful job."

