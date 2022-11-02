Haley Lu Richardson Reveals She and Fiancé Brett Dier Broke Up 2 Years Ago

Haley Lu Richardson and fiancé Brett Dier have grown more than five feet apart.
The White Lotus actress announced that the couple broke up in 2020, though they decided to keep the news of their split private. Reflecting on the past years since they ended their relationship, Richardson shared on her Nov. 1 Instagram Stories the reason why she wanted to reveal the news now.
"Hey guys. This is me and Brett. We actually separated two years ago," Richardson wrote, accompanied by a photo of her and the 32-year-old giving a thumbs up. "But life goes on and we are both existing and doing pretty well turns out."
She added, "I'm so glad to have had the last couple years to heal and grow without the internet knowing but we kinda just wanted to share it and move on now. Love yourselves! Life is life babies!"
The 27-year-old actress said that she and Dier "shared a deeply special chunk of our lives together," considering the couple dated for about seven years before Richardson spontaneously proposed to the Ravenswood actor in 2018, per Cosmopolitan.
"I had no idea when I woke up that morning that I was going to ask someone to marry me that day. I was totally in the moment and this gut feeling came up and coerced me to ask him to marry me and I did," she told Cosmo in 2019. "And he said yes. I feel like the trick to that was just not thinking about it at all before it happened. I just kind of did it."
Dier also shared the news to his Instagram Stories, adding that the shared selfie marked their first reunion since their break up.
"We separated 2 years ago but we saw each other today for the first time," the Jane the Virgin actor wrote. "We are happy and so thankful for the time we had together. (For those people who have been dying to know what happened to us) Haley's post is better worded so go read that one! Have a great day!"