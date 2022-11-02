Exclusive

Behind the Scenes of Jennifer Lopez's Coach Holiday Shoot With Zoey Deutch and Chan-young Yoon

Jennifer Lopez, Zoey Deutch, and Chan-young Yoon will make you "feel the wonder" in Coach's latest campaign.

By Marenah Dobin Nov 02, 2022 12:00 PM
Coach Holiday Campaign 2022 Jennifer LopezAnton Gottlob/Coach

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Are you ready to "Feel the Wonder" of the holiday season? Jennifer LopezZoey Deutch, and Chan-young Yoon teamed up with Coach for this year's holiday campaign, which "captures the season's joyful, child-like sense of wonder." And, of course, the shoot showcases some of the standout styles from Coach's Winter 2022 collection. E! got an exclusive first look at this year's holiday campaign video in addition to some behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot.

The playful ad was directed and shot by Anton Gottlob. This season's styles include Coach's signature print, soft fabrics, and oversize silhouettes. The ready-to-wear styles are "inspired by Stuart Vevers' vision of timeless American heritage juxtaposed with the attitude of counter-culture." 

Whether you're shopping for gifts or if you just want to indulge yourself, this star-studded campaign is worth checking out. 

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022: 31 Can't-Miss Gifts Under $50

Coach's 2022 Holiday Campaign

Coach Holiday Gift Picks

Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26

Coach's Tabby Shoulder Bag is one of the brand's most beloved styles. This red version brings a festive pop of color to your holiday wardrobe.

This bag is available in three additional colorways.

$450
Coach
Anton Gottlob/Coach

Coach Signature Jacquard Bucket Hat

The bucket hat trend is still going strong. This Coach style is just to die for. 

$125
Coach
Anton Gottlob/Coach

Coach Pillow Tote

This pillowy soft tote has everything you love in a jacket, but as a handbag. This winter-ready tote also comes in black and purple. 

$650
Coach
Anton Gottlob/Coach

Coach Skyler Pump In Signature Jacquard

Take your shoe collection to the next level with these pumps in Coach's signature print.

$225
Coach

Coach Heart Crossbody 14

This heart-shaped bag brings positive vibes to the holiday season, for sure.

$150
Coach

Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 In Shearling

The green fluffy bag is the perfect holiday accessory. It's also available in cream.

$750
Coach

If you're looking for more celeb-inspired holiday shopping, Gwyneth Paltrow's goop gift guide is valued at $900,000. Here are the items we'd actually buy

