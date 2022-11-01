Dancing With the Stars’ Lindsay Arnold Reveals Sex of Baby

Watch : DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Opens Up About Pregnancy Struggles - EXCLUSIVE

Lindsay Arnold is adding another tiny dancer to her family.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, who is expecting her second child with husband Sam Cusick, revealed the sex of their baby on Nov. 1. Lindsay shared they're expecting a baby girl, who will join sister Sage Jill Cusick, 2, in May 2023.

Lindsay shared the news on Instagram, writing, "IT'S A...........GIRL!!!! we are beyond excited to bring another sweet girl into our family and so so happy that Sage will have a sister."

The ballroom dancer shared the news of her pregnancy in an adorable Instagram post on Oct. 25. In the video, she tells Sage to "go tell Dada," and hands her the positive test. The toddler gives the test to her father and the family embraces joyfully.

Lindsay, who has been open about her recent fertility struggles, gave a look at her pregnancy journey in an exclusive interview with E! News earlier this month. "It was just the best feeling," she recalled about finding out she was expecting. "My husband and I have been trying for a while now. And it's been something that we've known we've wanted so it was just such a huge blessing. We're excited to expand our family."