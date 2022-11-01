Candace Cameron Bure’s and Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Natasha and Olivia Jade Reunite in New TikTok

Natasha and Olivia Jade—whose mothers are Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin—reunited in a new TikTok to show support for Natasha's latest single.

It's a full house under Natasha Bure's roof.

The daughter of Candace Cameron Bure reunited with Olivia Jade—whose mother is Lori Loughlin—for a sweet TikTok promoting Natasha's newly released single, "Her, Instead."

The longtime friends, who became close companions while their mothers worked on Full House, duetted along to Natasha's song in the Nov. 1 video, which shows the rising actress clad in a black top and sporting gold jewelry. As Natasha, 24, sings to the camera, Olivia struts into the room wearing plaid pajama pants, a brown tank top and a white cardigan, waving as if she's competing in a beauty pageant.

The YouTuber, 23, then spins and drops to the ground, as the friends passionately lip sync to the track. Afterward, Olivia dramatically leaves the room, trailed by her dog Milo.

The friends have a history of showing support for each other.

When the influencer was casted in Dancing With the Stars season 30, Natasha spoke to US Weekly about her admiration for Olivia, noting she was "handling everything with such grace." (Olivia and partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy placed 8th that season.)

"I love her and I'm so proud of her," Natasha said. "She's killing it."

She also reflected on their sisterly bond, adding that they have many fun memories of spending time with each other.

"We've been friends and sisters since forever," she shared. "It's a fun, interesting dynamic too. When you both [have] one of your parents on a show together and then you're the same age and you are friends. It's super fun."

