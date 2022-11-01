Adele Will Have You Saying "Oh My God" Over the True Pronunciation of Her Name

Watch : Did Adele Get SECRETLY Married to Boyfriend Rich Paul?

Rumor has it that you've been mispronouncing Adele's name.

The Grammy-winning singer set the record straight on the true pronunciation of her moniker during a recent Q&A in celebration of her "I Drink Wine" music video. While answering questions, the 34-year-old praised one particular fan for properly sounding out her name.

"Love that," Adele raved. "She said my name perfectly!"

So, how do you correctly call Adele? While many fans have referred to her as "ah-dell," Adele actually prefers a faint lilt at the end of her name to align with her North London accent. As she noted with a slight emphasis on the second syllable: "uh-dale."

But it's all water under the bridge if you have been mispronouncing Adele's name. After all, the bigger faux pas seems to be using her full name.

"I could have never used my surname," she previously told YouTuber NikkieTutorials of how she landed on her mononym stage name. "Adele Adkins does not have the same ring as Adele."

She explained that her last name sounded "drab," though "Adele still feels like my name" even after finding success. She added, "My mum still calls me it. My friends call me it."