Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Says She and Erich Schwer Are "Supporting Each Other From Afar"

Watch : Gabby Windey Dishes on Fiance Erich Schwer's DWTS Support

Have the rose petals wilted on Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer's romance?

The Bachelorette alum gave some insight on where she and fiancé Erich stand after getting engaged on season 19 of the ABC show. When asked if she and Erich are "still together" by a Fox News reporter, Gabby responded by detailing their reality.

"I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now," she told the outlet. "So, I understand their concern but we're just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar."

The update came after some fans noticed that Gabby was not wearing her engagement ring on Dancing With the Stars.

Gabby and Erich haven't posed on their Instagram feeds together since Oct. 12, but Erich has shown his support much more recently. On Oct. 31, he posted on his Instagram Story to encourage fans to vote for Gabby on the competition show. And earlier this month, Gabby exclusively told E! News that she wants to quit DWTS "every day" but Erich motivates her to stick with it.