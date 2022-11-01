Disenchanted Trailer Sends Amy Adams' Giselle Down a Wicked Path

Watch : Disenchanted Cast on REUNITING 15 Years After Original Film

Amy Adams is taking her happily ever after to the suburbs.

In the magical second trailer for the upcoming Disney+ movie Disenchanted, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2007 classic Enchanted, Giselle learns the hard way to be careful what you wish for.

The film, set 15 years after Giselle got her fairytale ending in New York City with Robert (Patrick Dempsey), finds her reflecting on her new life in the suburbs—and missing the magic of Andalasia, her animated home.

"I know that change can be scary, but it can also be exciting," she says in the trailer, overlooking the city as movers pack up the family's belongings. "Let's start our new life."

However, Giselle struggles to find her footing in her new home, tensions seeps in the family as her stepdaughter Morgan snaps at one point, "This is not a magic land, it is a land far, far away from my friends."