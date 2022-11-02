Lululemon's "We Made Too Much" Section Has Amazing Athleisure & Loungewear for Under $100

Yoga pants, leggings, biker shorts and more. You name it, and Lululemon's sale section has it at unbeatable prices.

If you somehow have yet to check out Lululemon's "We Made Too Much" section, you are in for a treat.

Whether you're searching for a new pair of workout leggings, outerwear, biker shorts or anything in between, there's no doubt that Lululemon's sale section has what you need. We're talking fleece zip-up sweaters for $99, Align™ tops for $39 and so much more you need to add to your cart before sizes and colors sell out— and trust us, things are selling out quick.

Keep scrolling and shop some standout pieces you can currently get for under $100 from the Lululemon "We Made Too Much" section. You'll be thankful they did.

Champion 40% Off Sale: Shop Hoodies, Biker Shorts & More Must-Have Athleticwear for as Low as $15

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu

These yoga pants will take you to your workout class or to the coffee shop with style and comfort. They're stretchy and soft, and totally versatile. There are so many different colors to choose from for $89, but sizes are selling out quick!

$118
$89
Lululemon

Cinchable Fleece Zip-Up

Stay extra warm and toasty this season with this fleece zip-up jacket that comes in the perfect red merlot shade. Dress it up or down with leggings or your favorite pair of denim or cargo pants.

$168
$99
Lululemon

InStill Tank Top Online Only

Lululemon tank tops are arguably the most comfortable and flattering out there when it comes to workout gear and athleisure. This InStill Tank Top is available online only and comes in so many different colors. It's currently on sale for $49.

$78
$49
Lululemon

Invigorate High-Rise Tight

These high-rise tights are super comfortable and wearable, and the black camo print is a personal favorite. The best part? You can get the leggings on sale for $59 instead of the usual $128 price tag.

$128
$59
Lululemon

Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant with Pockets

The iconic Align™ leggings from Lululemon have been a fan-favorite for a while now. And with so many color options, pant lengths and the smooth material, there's no wonder why. You can get these lilac high-rise pants with pockets for $99 instead of the original $128 price.

$128
$99
Lululemon

Lululemon Align™ Long Sleeve Shirt

This long sleeve shirt from Lululemon comes in so many different colors, but this one in a white opal shade is currently on sale for $39. There are only a few sizes left of the bestselling Align™ shirt, so get the buttery soft top while you can and stock up on all your favorite colors.

$78
$39
Lululemon

Lululemon Align™ Cropped Tank Top

This Align™ cropped tank top flooded my TikTok FYP not so long ago, so it's not wonder why sizes and colors are selling out quick. Luckily, you can still shop the comfortable cropped tank top look in a few more styles, but do it fast!

$68
$39
Lululemon

Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short

Biker shorts are a closet staple, and you can currently snag these biker shorts in an array of different colors from the "We Made Too Much" Section at Lululemon. Wear to your workout classes or to the gym, or pair with an oversized t-shirt and some sneakers for a cute, casual vibe.

$64
$39
Lululemon

Free to Be Bra - Wild Light Support, A/B Cup

This light support bra is comfortable and fitting for an A/B cup size. It comes in various different colors, like this grey and mint combination. It's a great athleisure piece that will definitely become a staple in your closet.

$48
$39
Lululemon

Energy Bra High-Neck Longline Medium Support, B–D Cups

This high-neck longline medium support bra is fitting for B-D cup sizes. It's comfortable and comes with a cute strappy design in the back for some additional support. Pair it with some biker shorts or leggings for a complete workout look.

$68
$49
Lululemon

Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew Softstreme

You're going to want to live in this cropped and oversized crewneck this fall. It's comfortable, cozy and easy to layer for the chillier days ahead. Shop it while you can in this chic autumnal green shade for $89.

$118
$89
Lululemon

Don't stop shopping amazing finds just yet! Check out this nostalgic jacket trend that is returning, plus all the best pieces for under $100.

