Why Leni Klum's First Appearance at Mom Heidi Klum's Halloween Party Was Worth the Wait

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Leni Klum recalled the advice she received from Heidi Klum before attending her star-studded Halloween party.

Spooky good things come to those who wait.

For Leni Klum, it's been impossible to ignore her mom Heidi Klum's epic Halloween costumes over the years. After all, she has earned the title of Queen of Halloween thanks to her countless head-turning looks.

But on Oct. 31, Leni, 18, was finally able to attend her mom's 21st annual Halloween party for the very first time. And yes, it was everything she hoped for and more.

"I've been begging my mom for years to come here and I'm literally so excited that I can go inside," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I'm excited to party and to dance. I want to see her in person."

After arriving at Sake No Hana in New York City, Leni was able to channel Michelle Pfeiffer's iconic Catwoman character from 1992's Batman Returns on the red carpet. As for the moment she saw her mom dressed as a worm, it's safe to say things got a little slimy.

"I would still love you if you were a worm," Leni wrote on Instagram after hugging her mom in a costume you have to see to believe.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Before any makeup was applied and photos were taken, Leni said she received a piece of advice from her Mom about mastering the art of Halloween.

"'Have the best day of your life' is what she told me," Leni recalled to E! News, "and I will."

Keep scrolling to seem more unforgettable Halloween costumes from Heidi, including her rendition of Shrek's Princess Fiona and her red hot Jessica Rabbit look.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
2022

Happy Halloworm from Heidi Klum! While hosting her 21st annual Halloween party presented by Now Screaming X Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur, the America's Got Talent judge debuted her worm costume. 

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
2022

After enjoying a night at Sake No Hana, Heidi changed into a nude sheer bedazzled jumpsuit.

Saul Appelbaum / The Pioneers
2021

Heidi shared the details behind her horror looks from her short video, telling E! News, "It took a very long time to set the different scenes up with special effects—like, I had to have this weird tube in my mouth, and pea soup is coming out all over the place. It takes a minute to learn what we have to do."

Saul Appelbaum / The Pioneers
2021

The horror queen proves why she reigns supreme during spooky season with this scary-good look.

Saul Appelbaum / The Pioneers
2021

Heidi transformed into a creepy creature for her horror film, admitting, "I'm sneezing my eyeball out."

Saul Appelbaum / The Pioneers
2021

After having to skip out on her annual Hediween party due to the pandemic, the host paid tribute to her favorite horror films, including Psycho, The Exorcist, The Shining and Dead Alive.

Instagram
2020

Heidi blended into her walls with this clever costume in 2020.

Instagram
2020

Heidi, are you there? The model was hard to spot, as she perfectly matched the blue and black-streaked bedsheets.

Instagram
2020

Heidi channeled a creepy mummy for her Halloween short video. It marked one of her many spooky looks in the five-minute clip.

Instagram
2020

"Halloween is different this year," the reality TV star wrote on Instagram amid the coronavirus pandemic, "but that shouldn't stop us from getting creative at home."

Gotham/GC Images
2019

The star's costume was truly out of this world when she transformed into a gory alien.

Backgrid
2019

While attending Paris Hilton's festivities the week before Halloween, it seemed the model took inspiration from the "fireworks" that new hubby Tom Kaulitz makes her feel.

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
2018

The supermodel transformed into everyone's favorite green princess, Fiona, from Shrek

Michael Stewart/Getty Images
2017

The America's Got Talent judge had a hair-raising good time dressed up as the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
2016

Instead of channeling someone else for the spooky season, the fashion expert opted to clone herself five times with the help of prosthetics and some fabulous wigs. 

Andrew Toth/WireImage
2015

Heidi who? The former Project Runway host answered only to Jessica Rabbit.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
2014

"They said, 'Are you really in there Mama?'" she told E! News about her children's reaction to her incredible metamorphosis into a butterfly.

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic
2013

When describing her kids' reactions to this elderly get-up, the star told E! News, "The one time that I [looked] like me but older, they were scared."

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
2012

Heidi gave Elizabeth Taylor a run for her money with this chic Cleopatra costume.

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage
2011

Klum's seen here with ex-husband Seal at a time when they were presumably quite a bit more bananas about one another.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
2011

The former Victoria's Secret Angel looked like she hopped right out of an anatomy textbook. She hosted two parties that year, debuting this look on Oct. 29 in Las Vegas.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
2010

The model is tall, but not that tall. Heidi wore stilts to make this robot monstrosity more menacing.

Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images
2009

Little known fact about crows: a group of them is called a murder. Perhaps that's why the model chose the bird for her haunting costume. 

Amanda Schwab/Startraksphoto.com
2008

Heidi's costume as the Hindu goddess of death and time, Kali, has since divided the internet.

Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images
2007

Heidi's ferocious feline doesn't hold a creepy candle to the CGI in Cats.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com
2006

She's the apple of our eye in this costume, which was inspired by the biblical tale of Eve and the forbidden fruit.

Evan Agostini/WireImage
2005

Eat your heart out—literally!

Johnny Nunez/WireImage
2004

Not all witches wear black, you know? In fact, this witch had a lacy costume that included a fake skeleton. 

Theo Wargo/WireImage
2003

Gladiator goddess or sci-fi dream? Either way, this vivacious look goes down as one of her best.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
2002

The former Victoria's Secret model was red hot, as she channeled the iconic Betty Boop.

