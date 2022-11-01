Why Leni Klum's First Appearance at Mom Heidi Klum's Halloween Party Was Worth the Wait

Watch : 23 of Heidi Klum's Most OUTRAGEOUS Halloween Costumes

Spooky good things come to those who wait.

For Leni Klum, it's been impossible to ignore her mom Heidi Klum's epic Halloween costumes over the years. After all, she has earned the title of Queen of Halloween thanks to her countless head-turning looks.

But on Oct. 31, Leni, 18, was finally able to attend her mom's 21st annual Halloween party for the very first time. And yes, it was everything she hoped for and more.

"I've been begging my mom for years to come here and I'm literally so excited that I can go inside," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I'm excited to party and to dance. I want to see her in person."

After arriving at Sake No Hana in New York City, Leni was able to channel Michelle Pfeiffer's iconic Catwoman character from 1992's Batman Returns on the red carpet. As for the moment she saw her mom dressed as a worm, it's safe to say things got a little slimy.