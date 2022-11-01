Billie Eilish Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish has taken her new romance to Instagram. The singer posted a series of snapshots from her Halloween weekend, which include photos of her boyfriend, The Neighborhood's Jesse Rutherford.

Billie Eilish is showing off her boy. 

The singer, 20, gave followers a glimpse of her Halloween celebrations, posting a carousel of pics, including one of herself and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, 31. In the snap, Billie is dressed up as a baby with The Neighborhood vocalist donning an elderly man costume—poking fun at their age difference that has made headlines in past months. Other photos featured herself carving a pumpkin, Dylan Minnette as a pumpkin and Jesse as a clown. 

The "Bad Guy" singer captioned the Oct. 31 post, "life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy. happy halloween."

Followers flew into a frenzy over her officially posting the musician, with one user writing, "SO WE POSTING JESSE NOW??," and another commenting, "The last one is gold."

Billie and Jesse first sparked relationship rumors last month, when the couple was spotted kissing while out to dinner at Lal Mirch in Los Angeles.

Their outing came just a week after an Oct. 15 TikTok video showed the pair holding hands at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights. While this Halloween marks the first time Billie has publicly posted about her new man, she and Jesse have reportedly been friends for years.

 

Instagram

Prior to her new romance, the "No Time to Die" artist was last linked to actor Matthew Tyler Vorce with whom she was spotted on a Santa Barbara getaway in 2021.

After splitting in May 2022 Matthew addressed rumors about the cause of their breakup, writing,  "Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous."

