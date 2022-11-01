Billie Eilish Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

Watch : Billie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford Confirm Romance With Steamy Kiss

Billie Eilish is showing off her boy.

The singer, 20, gave followers a glimpse of her Halloween celebrations, posting a carousel of pics, including one of herself and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, 31. In the snap, Billie is dressed up as a baby with The Neighborhood vocalist donning an elderly man costume—poking fun at their age difference that has made headlines in past months. Other photos featured herself carving a pumpkin, Dylan Minnette as a pumpkin and Jesse as a clown.

The "Bad Guy" singer captioned the Oct. 31 post, "life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy. happy halloween."

Followers flew into a frenzy over her officially posting the musician, with one user writing, "SO WE POSTING JESSE NOW??," and another commenting, "The last one is gold."

Billie and Jesse first sparked relationship rumors last month, when the couple was spotted kissing while out to dinner at Lal Mirch in Los Angeles.