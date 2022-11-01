Why Ashley Tisdale "Never" Thought High School Musical Co-Star Zac Efron Was Hot

Watch : Zac Efron's Hollywood Evolution: From High School Musical to Baywatch

It's safe to say Zac Efron was not on Ashley Tisdale's romantic radar.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum recently revealed that she "never thought" her High School Musical co-star was hot.

"It's because I was friends with him before the movie," the 37-year-old explained on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast Nov. 1. "He was way younger than me. He was like a brother, too."

Though Ashley, who played Sharpay Evans on the Disney Channel original film, didn't have the hots for Zac, who portrayed Troy Bolton, she did admit that she noticed how fine he was after he appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone in 2007, showing off his ripped physique in a white T-shirt.

"I think the one time where I was like, ‘Oh, OK. S--t. Yeah, he looks hot,' was the Rolling Stone cover," she shared. "I was like, ‘Now I understand.' I think I just knew him too well and had been best friends with him for so long that it's like your brother that you're hanging out with."