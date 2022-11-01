Public Relations Expert George Nellist Is Helping Brands Grow on Social Media

Ad

Word-of-mouth promotion has always been the most effective form of marketing for any business and will continue to be, no matter how the industry evolves. The advent of digital media has changed the face of word-of-mouth promotion digitally by leveraging the power of social media. For brands, it is now a two-way communication where they promote their products and get feedback on social media.

The growing popularity of social media has fast-tracked the marketing process but, on the downside, prioritized public opinion. A single piece of negative feedback can resonate and ruin a brand's reputation online. This is where PR expert George Nellist has stepped in to shape public opinion of brands through innovative marketing, boosting the growth of companies on social media. He is the owner and director of Ascend Agency, a high-end digital marketing firm in North America. George is only 21 and has already scaled the agency into a seven-figure business.