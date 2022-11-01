Jake Swaney: "When It Feels Like It's Been Too Hard for Too Long, a Breakthrough Is Near"

Ad
It may sound like a cliché, but discipline and motivation are what helps an entrepreneur turn their dreams into reality. The road to success is challenging and full of potholes whose only purpose is to slow down progress. With discipline and persistency, one Texas-based entrepreneur has taken that drive to become a successful partner at a multi-million dollar company.
Jake Swaney is a seasoned entrepreneur and a co-founder of DH Capital, the second multi-million dollar company he built with his business partner. While starting another successful venture may seem easy, Swaney explains that no matter how good you are, there will always be challenges to test your patience and skills.
"I won't lie. It was slightly easier than the first time around. After all, you learn a couple of things while building your first business," says Swaney. "But you are still required to make tough decisions. I delivered every day, especially during the company's worst days."
When the whole company is at stake, making those decisions leaves no room for mistakes. Some require a near-instant response, while others need slow and methodical planning. As Swaney points out, all those decisions are crucial as the outcome can vary between hundreds of thousands or millions in gains or losses. Having such a burden can be highly tasking for entrepreneurs, but Swaney found a solution. He trained his mind to be tough and resilient and not to react with emotions in situations when he was calling the shots.
"When you are in charge, everyone follows your lead. You are the one who decides how to proceed. When you have just started a company, you are expected to make hundreds of decisions every day," he says. "That's why I had to learn to be mentally tough for extended periods. I had to train myself not to be emotionally reactive, so I could be calm and collected when making tough decisions. I relied on my business knowledge, growth as an entrepreneur, and a logical display of facts and arguments to back whatever decision I made."
Not every decision Swaney called was the right one. Still, it seems that he and his business partner made enough of the right ones as DH Capital became a formidable company that made waves all over the real estate industry and the United States. With no intention of slowing down, Swaney has multiple eight-figure projects under development. They also plan to launch a seminar program to help real estate newcomers quickly gain footing in the industry.
With that in mind, Jake Swaney decided to share the two most valuable lessons he learned over the past three years. He learned from building and growing two successful companies that businesses take time to develop. As he points out, there are no shortcuts or cheat codes that can help someone get to the end faster; it all boils down to skill and persistence. And when launching a new business, things will inevitably go wrong, take longer to finish, and not turn out as expected.
"If I could go back and give my younger self advice, I would've told myself that it would be more complex and take more time than expected to see progress," says Swaney. Instead of being discouraged or defeated by failure, Swaney wished he could've told himself to take more time to learn from his mistakes.
"It's essential to take the time to learn from trial and error because these meaningful learning experiences teach you to stay calm while long-term leads develop. It can be difficult when deals do not seem to materialize, and the anxiety creeps in. While you remain patient, it is smart to measure progress on items and tasks completed, not deals closed. Remember that a breakthrough is near when it feels like it's been too hard for too long."
Still, Swaney explains that once the goal is achieved, it all goes away; all the troubles, stress, worry, and long sleepless nights. In that spirit, the second lesson he learned is to enjoy the ride while it lasts, as everything moves fast all the time.
"It is wild to think back at how quickly I have developed over the past two and a half years. I went from sending brokerage contracts to sponsoring multi-million-dollar real estate properties in under three years," Swaney says. "Sometimes I feel like I was too stressed, busy, or short on time to enjoy what I accomplished. I look back now on how much has happened and wish I could have slowed things down to enjoy the victories, small or large. Enjoying the experiences learned as an entrepreneur is important because that's how you fuel your success."