Jake Swaney: "When It Feels Like It's Been Too Hard for Too Long, a Breakthrough Is Near"

With that in mind, Jake Swaney decided to share the two most valuable lessons he learned over the past three years. He learned from building and growing two successful companies that businesses take time to develop. As he points out, there are no shortcuts or cheat codes that can help someone get to the end faster; it all boils down to skill and persistence. And when launching a new business, things will inevitably go wrong, take longer to finish, and not turn out as expected.

"If I could go back and give my younger self advice, I would've told myself that it would be more complex and take more time than expected to see progress," says Swaney. Instead of being discouraged or defeated by failure, Swaney wished he could've told himself to take more time to learn from his mistakes.

"It's essential to take the time to learn from trial and error because these meaningful learning experiences teach you to stay calm while long-term leads develop. It can be difficult when deals do not seem to materialize, and the anxiety creeps in. While you remain patient, it is smart to measure progress on items and tasks completed, not deals closed. Remember that a breakthrough is near when it feels like it's been too hard for too long."

Still, Swaney explains that once the goal is achieved, it all goes away; all the troubles, stress, worry, and long sleepless nights. In that spirit, the second lesson he learned is to enjoy the ride while it lasts, as everything moves fast all the time.

"It is wild to think back at how quickly I have developed over the past two and a half years. I went from sending brokerage contracts to sponsoring multi-million-dollar real estate properties in under three years," Swaney says. "Sometimes I feel like I was too stressed, busy, or short on time to enjoy what I accomplished. I look back now on how much has happened and wish I could have slowed things down to enjoy the victories, small or large. Enjoying the experiences learned as an entrepreneur is important because that's how you fuel your success."