Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl Claims Nick Thompson Is Blaming Her for Demise of Marriage

Watch : Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl Files for Divorce From Nick Thompson

Love may be blind, but it also can be a battlefield.

Less than three months after Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl filed for divorce from Nick Thompson, the pair has tried to explain what went wrong in their marriage. But it appears these Netflix stars are more estranged than ever before.

"There has been no accountability from his side," Danielle shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "I wanted to make sure that it was noted that it takes two, but unfortunately, with every interview, he is putting all of the blame on me and this isn't new. This was something he did the entire relationship."

In a chat with Us Weekly in October, Nick said he wasn't "feeling like I was getting the partnership I needed to be successful and to move forward with the relationship." He also assured followers that he did the best he possibly could in the relationship before adding, "I think it's unfortunate that you have to disparage or stay stuck in this place."

According to Danielle, she hasn't spoken to her estranged husband in person since attending Lollapalooza in July. Instead, everything has been communicated via text message.