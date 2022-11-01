Keke Palmer, Kelly Rowland, Ja Rule and More Pay Tribute to Migos' Takeoff After His Death

The hip hop community is reeling over the untimely death of Takeoff.
The rapper, who is part of the group Migos alongside Offset and Quavo, was fatally shot in Houston Nov. 1, a rep for the emcee confirmed to the Associated Press. He was 28.
Authorities confirmed during a news conference that both Takeoff—whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball—and Quavo were in attendance at a private party held at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston when the shooting took place.
Once Houston police arrived, they said a man was pronounced dead at the scene and two other victims were taken to local hospitals. Authorities confirmed that the victim was a Black male in his 20s. However, they have stated that they will not release his identity until his family has been notified. Quavo, the late rapper's uncle, was not injured in the shooting.
Takeoff began performing alongside Quavo and Offset as Migos in 2008. The trio rose to fame with their 2013 single, "Versace."
Over the course of their career, Migos garnered four Top 10 Billboard hits, including "Motorsport" which features Nicki Minaj and Offset's wife, Cardi B, "Stir Fry," "Walk It Talk It," featuring Drake, and their No. 1 single "Bad and Boujee," which sat atop the charts for three weeks.
After Migos split earlier this year, Takeoff and Quavo formed the duo Unc & Phew, releasing a joint album titled Only Built for Infinity Links last month.
After news of Takeoff's death emerged, several stars shared their condolences for the late rapper on social media. Keep scrolling to see read some of the many touching tributes.
Keke Palmer: "This is horrible. From the tragedy of the death to the tragedy of there being a video of it online. It's all just tragic and I am so sorry to his whole family and all he touched. Really terrible."
Ja Rule: "Rip Takeoff… this s--t has to STOP… sending love to friends and family."
Kelly Rowland: "Keeping his family in my prayers!! There are no words…"
Lori Harvey: "This is so heartbreaking."
Lecrae: "No hot takes. No profound thoughts. Just sad that another rapper, son, brother, and friend has been killed. God be with all those who feel the loss."
K Camp: "Mama called me crying this morning. RIP takeoff."
Baby Tate: "I can't imagine what Takeoff's family must be going through right now. I'm sending all my love to his loved ones in this moment. I'm so sorry for this loss. This hurts."
Yung Miami: "Damn takeoff"
Teyana Taylor: "Please tell me this is just a bad dream pleaseeeeeeee I don't want to believe this lil bro please."
Jacquees: "The Devil is working but WE KNOW GOD AINT SLEEP! Rest In Paradise my brother @yrntakeoff this shit ain't believable ...love you forever foo..Migo family keep ya head up."
Miss Free: [Praying emoji] for Takeoff family and friends and especially for all his young fans that have to hear this today. Another senseless loss. He was only 28 years old."
Jemele Hill: "I was in college when Biggie and ‘Pac were killed and thought there was no way we'd ever experience anything remotely close to that again. Now it's happening so frequently that you barely have time to recover before someone else killed. RIP Takeoff."
Jake Paul: "Senseless killings need to stop. Need to unify. RIP TAKEOFF. To all the youth…put down the guns and pick up some boxing gloves to settle your differences. Violence is not the answer."
Katori Hall: "Heartbroken that another street griot's been taken away from us too soon. Prayers to the family, friends and fans of TakeOff. #RestInPower."
Christina Milian: "Come on man … that's heartbreaking and got me pissed off at the same time. That's terrible news."
Joyner Lucas: "Takeoff was my favorite Migo. Smh damn."
Rae Sremmurd: "RIP Takeoff."
Robert Griffin III: "Rest In Peace to Takeoff. Praying for his family."