Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $400 Satchel Bag for Just $89

You just found your new go-to bag. Save 78% on the Parker Medium Satchel today.

By Marenah Dobin Nov 01, 2022 3:18 PMTags
E! Insider Shop: Kate Spade Deal

If you're someone who thrives on that feeling of being prepared, a reliable handbag is an absolute must. Ideally, your bag will be just as fashionable as it is functional. And, of course, if that purchase is actually affordable, you really found the perfect bag. If you're looking for a bag that has smart storage and style, there's a 24-hour flash sale on one of Kate Spade's best-selling styles, the Parker Medium Satchel. Usually, you can score this one for $400, but it's $89.

This bag is a great size for a day full of different errands, with more than enough room for my water bottle, phone, iPad, and your other daily essentials. It has an interior pocket, which is perfect to separate your keys from the rest of your stuff. The Kate Spade Parker Medium Satchel is made with a beautiful pebbled leather, which looks great all the time, especially since it's so easy to clean.

If this sounds like the bag you've been searching for, hurry up and get your shop on. This deal won't be here tomorrow.

12 Things From Goop's $900,000 Holiday Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

Kate Spade 78% Off Deal

Kate Spade Parker Medium Satchel

This spacious satchel-style bag comes in seven colors.

$400
$89
Kate Spade Surprise

While you're shopping, check out these jewelry gift picks.

