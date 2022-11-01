14 Books to Add to Your Reading List in November

Matthew Perry's candid memoir, Lisa Unger's latest thriller and 12 other new releases made our roundup of books to add to your reading list this November.

By Tierney Bricker Nov 01, 2022 3:17 PMTags
Life/StyleBooksCelebritiesFeaturesEntertainment
Watch: Matthew Perry Reveals He Spent $9 Million to Get Sober

It's going to be a November to remember for book lovers.

This month is jampacked with highly anticipated new releases, including Matthew Perry's long-awaited memoir in which the Friends star details his decades-long battle with addiction and shares behind-the-scenes secrets from the set of the iconic NBC sitcom. Plus, Gilmore Girls' Lauren Graham is back with another collection of essays as quick-witted and endearing as her beloved character Lorelai. Oy with the laughs!

If thrillers are more your thing, Lisa Unger and Holly Jackson's latest novels are sure to keep you up at night, while we've also got the perfect recommendations for any rom-com fan. Finally, a new YA book gives Little Women a delightfully modern update and Rainbow Rowell is delivering her her first-ever compilation of short stories. 

Oh, and have we mentioned all of our picks would make a great gift for anyone on your nice list this holiday season? (Yes, it's totally OK to include yourself.)

photos
The Most Shocking Revelations From Matthew Perry's Memoir

Here are 14 books to check out ASAP this November:

Friends, Lovers and the Big, Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry

Could the actor BE any more candid in his funny, fearless and, yes, Friends-filled memoir? In addition to detailing his previously private struggles with addiction—"I have spent upward of $7 million trying to get sober," he writes—Perry also opens up about his complicated love life and reveals the massive crush he had on Jennifer Aniston. The is the one where your Kindle downloads a book on its own. 

(November 1)

The Rewind by Allison Winn Scotch

When college sweethearts Frankie and Ezra broke up before graduation, they vowed to never speak to each other again. But then they wake up a decade later with wedding bands on their fingers, apparently having made very different vows after finding themselves back on their snowy, picturesque New England campus for a wedding. Now, in this nostalgic rom-com, the pair has one New Year's Eve at the end of 1999 to figure out what happened—the night prior and ten years earlier. (November 1)

The Cloisters by Katy Hays

Prepare to head to New York in Hays' captivating and compelling debut about researchers assigned to work in the famed Met Cloisters, where they end up discovering a mysterious deck of tarot cards. When the 15th-century pack is revealed to possibly hold the key to predicting the future, a dangerous game of power and ambition begins in the gothic museum. (November 1)

Someday, Maybe by Onyi Nwabineli

In one of the most notable debuts of the year, Nwabineli tells the story about one woman's emotional journey after she discovers her husband has killed himself. Thanks to the addition of a tight-knit Nigerian family and a close group of friends, this exploration of love and loss is surprisingly warm and deeply thought-provoking. (November 1)

The Resemblance by Lauren Nossett

Fans of The Secret History will devour this campus-set mystery that begins with a fraternity brother stepping off a crosswalk in front of a car. Two eerie things that more than a dozen witnesses can agree on are that the driver looked identical to the victim and that he was smiling. The unsettling incident leads one detective to investigate the sprawling, secrets-filled Greek system at play. Yeah, our goosebumps just got chills. (November 8)

We All Want Impossible Things by Catherine Newman

Grab the tissues and prepare to call your BFF after reading Newman's devastatingly hilarious and poignantly poetic story about the intimacy of female bonds. Focusing on two women who have been close for over 40 years, We All Want Impossible Things details the final days of their friendship as one of them is dying from ovarian cancer in a hospice center. You'll laugh, you'll cry and you'll sigh as you spend time reminiscing and trying to let go with the duo. (November 8)

The Last Party by Clare Mackintosh

Rhys Lloyd is a hateful man that many people have wished dead. So when he is killed during the lavish New Year's Eve party he was hosting, every single guest is a suspect in this murder mystery. Much like champagne, the lies are flowing in a small Welsh village as the investigation highlights the class divide between the locals and the affluent English vacation-home owners. (November 8)

Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six by Lisa Unger

Three couples. Two nights. One secluded cabin the woods. That is the perfect set-up for suspense in Unger's latest thriller as what was supposed to be a dreamy weekend slowly turns into a nightmare. Not only is a storm coming, the rental host a little too present and the house hosting its own twisted history, but the secluded friends also have secrets that run deeper than any of them could have predicted. (November 8)

Better Than Fiction</> by Alexa Martin

You're supposed to be the main character in your own life, but book-hater Drew Young is finding it hard to muster that energy after inheriting her grandmother's bookstore. But, thanks to a robust group of supporting characters, including a book club filled with meddling oldies and a romantic author determined to help Drew discover the magic in reading, she may just find her happy ending after all in this charming rom-com. (November 8)

Scattered Showers by Rainbow Rowell

What's better than one tale from the bestselling author of Eleanor & Park and Fangirl? Nine romances, which is exactly what readers are getting in Rowell's first collection of short stories. Get ready to swoon over a meet-cute between two people camping outside of a movie theater, a prince romancing a troll and a girl falling in love with an imaginary boy. Plus, Rowell's beloved character Simon Snow even gets his own holiday adventure. (November 8)

Have I Told You This Already? Stories I Don't Want to Forget by Lauren Graham

Just like her iconic Gilmore Girls character Lorelai, Graham is fast and furiously funny in her latest collection of essays. The actress shares personal stories about her life and career, while also offering hilarious yet heartfelt anecdotes about what life is really like in Hollywood and sage advice.  Where Graham leads, we will definitely follow. (November 15)

The Do-Over by Lynn Painter

Not a fan of Valentine's Day? Imagine being Emilie Hornby, the heroine at the center of Painter's YA tale that is forced to relive the holiday over and over. Not helping matters is that it happens to be the day she discovered her boyfriend was cheating on her. Still, as do-overs continue, Emilie begins to notice the good amidst the bad, including an unexpected and enigmatic love interest. (November 15)

Five Survive by Holly Jackson

The A Good Girl's Guide to Murder author delivers another unputdownable thriller in which—you guessed it—five friends survive a road trip that takes a deadly turn. But the big mystery is which one of the passengers is the victim and which one is the killer. (November 29)

Belittled Women by Amanda Sellett

A messy modern update to Louis May Alcott's classic novel is the perfect read to take you into December. In Sellett's sly homage to the original story of the March girls, Jo Porter is so over her family's obsession with Little Women. But when she and her two sisters are forced to take part in a live stage adaptation when her Alcott-obsessed mother turns their house into a tourist attraction, her rebellion reaches new heights. (November 29)

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle Reveals Her & Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Is Walking

2

The Biggest Bombshells From Matthew Perry's Memoir

3

Love Is Blind's Bartise Admits He Made a “Mess” on Show

4

Will Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Have More Kids? She Says…

5

Heidi Klum's 2022 Halloween Costume Revealed

Latest News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $400 Satchel Bag for Just $89

14 Books to Read ASAP This November

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Is Changing Its Name

Shop the Trendiest Oversized T-Shirts for Under $40

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death Revealed

12 Things From Goop's $900,000 Holiday Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

These Cozy Slippers Are a Winter Must-Have & Under $50 Right Now