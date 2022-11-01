12 Things From Goop's $900,000 Holiday Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

Gwyneth Paltrow's goop holiday gift picks include beauty must-haves, home gadgets, and more items we're adding to our wish list.

Nov 01, 2022
E! Insider Shop: Goop Gift Guide

Goodbye Halloween, hello holiday season. We know it's time to get into gift shopping mode every year when Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle website goop drops its annual holiday gift guide. Each year, we look forward to the selection, from the outrageous picks beyond our budget to the thoughtful gifts that may make our lives easier.

This year, the 2022 goop gift guide selection adds up to a value totaling around $900,000. There's even a $28,500 sex couch, also known as a Tufted Boudoir Chaise. If you want to do some goop-inspired holiday shipping, here are some of the items we'd actually buy.

Alpyn Beauty Willow & Sweet Agave Plumping Lip Mask

No one enjoys chapped lips, but, unfortunately, they can be tough to avoid in winter. This lip mask can be used overnight and throughout the day to deliver hydration to your pout. It even looks great over lip liner or your favorite lipstick. This product has 7.6K Loves from Sephora shoppers.

$28
Sephora
$28
Amazon
$28
goop

Cilio Classico Espresso Maker

Stop the morning coffee runs and become your own barista with this espresso maker, which can be used with electric and gas cooktops.

$42
goop
$25
Amazon
$25
Walmart

Quip Smart Electric Toothbrush

This is one of those gifts you may not ask for, but you will definitely use, every single day. It's lightweight and it is Bluetooth-compatible, so you can connect it to the quip app on your phone. This easy-to-use toothbrush helps you track your brushing with timed vibrations and it has 3 months of battery life. There are multiple colorways to choose from.

$70
$60
quip
$45
goop
$46
Amazon

Makanai Skin Jewel Oil Serum

Add some luxury to your beauty regimen with this serum infused with pure 24-karat gold-leaf flakes. According to the brand, it balances and hydrates the skin.

$50
Neiman Marcus
$50
goop

Bala Bars- Set of 2

Working out is much more accessible than you may have realized. These three-pound hand weights are almost too cute to be true. They're great to enhance pilates, runs, and walks. They're covered with stainless steel and wrapped in easy-to-clean silicone. There are a few colorways to choose from.

$59
Bala
$59
goop
$59
Amazon

Goop GOOPGLOW Restore + Shine Hair Treatment

We all want shiny hair, right? Gwyneth Paltrow said, ""It's kind of a miracle on my hair," explaining, "I leave it in for twenty minutes before I shampoo (I sneak in a workout while the serum soaks into my hair), and it smooths frizz and damage, softens and strengthens my hair, and leaves it so shiny." This serum also addresses frizz, hydrates, and detangles, according to the brand.

This product has 1.7K+ Loves from Sephora shoppers.

$55
Sephora
$35
$28
Amazon
$55
goop

GreenPan 10-Inch and 12-Inch Frypan Set

These frying pans are just as chic as they are practical. They're clean, nontoxic, nonstick, and dishwasher-safe.

 

$100
goop
$120
Amazon
$150-$175
GreenPan

Province Apothecary Reusable Silicone Sheet Mask Set

If you love sheet masks, you need to try a silicone one since it's reusable. Use it over your favorite serum, moisturizers, and cream to seal in the product and intensify the product's effects, per the brand. This set includes silicone eye masks which you can use as at the same time as the sheet mask.

$38
Nordstrom Rack
$38
goop
$38
$36
Amazon

Ilia For Your Eyes Only – 4-Piece Mascara, Eyeshadow and Eyeliner Set

This is one of those gifts you'll want to keep for yourself. This bundle has some of Ilia's most popular products including the Limitless Lash Mascara, Clean Line Liquid Liner, Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint, and the Liquid Powder Matte Eye Tint.

The set has 3.9K+ Loves from Sephora shoppers and it has an $82 value.

$82
$56
Sephora
$56
goop
$56
Amazon

Kora Organics

Slough off dead skin cells and get super soft skin with this turmeric-infused body scrub from Miranda Kerr's brand Kora Organics. The brand recommends, showering with this two-three times a week, but do what works best for your skin. This scrub is sold out at Sephora, but it has 2K Loves from Sephora customers.

$60
Revolve
$60
goop
$60
Amazon

Solawave Bye Acne 3 Minute Light Therapy Spot Treatment

Feel like you have a spa at home with this skincare device. You just need to hold it over your acne for about three minutes, until it automatically shuts off. According to the brand, the device uses "red light and blue light therapy to reduce the appearance of acne and calm redness and inflammation."

$99
Solawave
$99
Amazon
$99
goop

Sarah Chloe Cara Initial Bracelet

Personalized jewelry is always a special gift. Add your initial, a loved one's initial, or another meaningful letter to this classic, gold bracelet.

$98
goop

While you're holiday shopping, check out these beauty advent calendars

