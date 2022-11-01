Don't Miss Your Chance: These Skechers Sweater Knit Faux Fur Slippers Are 20% Off Right Now

These faux fur slippers from Skechers are soft, cozy, and come in enough colors and sizes for everyone on your list.

By Sophy Ziss Nov 01, 2022 2:30 PMTags
Ecomm: QVC Skechers Slippers

Mornings are starting to feel colder, and with another Daylight Saving change around the corner, they're about to get a little darker, too. So what's there to encourage you to swing your feet out of a warm bed and into the great, wide world? A soft, cozy pair of Skechers Sweater Knit Faux Fur Slippers, obviously.

The Ice Angel line is normally $50, but QVC exclusively has this style for $40. That's savings of $10, or 20%, if you prefer your numbers with symbols after them.

Think of what you can do with that $10! Coffee and a donut? Two coffees? Maybe even putting it towards a second pair of slippers? 'Tis the season for holiday shopping, after all. 

FYI, the sale price is only through Sunday, November 6. So if you like the looks of a pair (or a few of them), don't wait — get them ASAP, before this deal turns back into a pumpkin. It's not too late in the year to still be talking about pumpkins, right?

Gifts Under $50: Nest Candles, Joey Baby Jewelry, Stainless Steel Wine Tumblers & More

Skechers Sweater Knit Faux Fur Slippers

Available in 5 shades and a whopping 22 sizes, the Skechers Sweater Knit Faux Fur Slippers might just be offered in enough options for everyone on the nice list. 

$50
$40
QVC

Just can't get enough of all things fuzzy-cozy? Check out these highly-rated UGG slippers that are half off at Amazon right now.

