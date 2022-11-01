Elon Musk Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party

Watch : Elon Musk Going Through With $44 Billion Twitter Deal

Elon Musk made a surprising appearance on Halloween night.

The SpaceX founder—who continues to make headlines amid his takeover of Twitter—attended Heidi Klum's big bash at Sake No Hana in New York on Oct. 31. Musk arrived at the event in a get-up that appeared to be from local costume shop Abracadabra NYC and is called the "Devil's Champion—Leather Armor Set," which according to its website costs $1,000 to rent or $7,500 to buy.

Musk was joined by his mother Maye Musk, with the Tesla CEO tweeting a picture of their looks and writing, "Halloween with my Mom." She's attended several red carpet events with her son, including his last one at the 2022 Met Gala in May.

As for the host of the evening, Klum donned a giant worm costume. Although, her fans may not have been too surprised by the elaborate ensemble. After all, the supermodel goes all out every year and has dressed as everything from a vibrant butterfly to a cloned version of herself.