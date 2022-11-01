Heidi Klum's 2022 Halloween Costume Revealed

Heidi Klum continues to reign supreme as the Queen of Halloween.
On Oct. 31, the supermodel revealed her jaw-dropping 2022 costume, dressing up as a giant worm, epidermis and all!
Her husband of three years Tom Kaulitz also got into the Halloween spirit, sporting a fisherman costume featuring a gruesome dangling prosthetic eyeball.
Leni Klum, Heidi's 18-year-old daughter, also attended the party, dressing up in a black vinyl suit as she channeled Michelle Pheifer's iconic Catwoman character from 1992's Batman Returns.
Heidi, 49, has been going all out for spooky season even since she started hosting her now annual Halloween bash back in 2000. Over the years, the supermodel has transformed into several over-the-top characters, including Lady Godiva, Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Hindu goddess Kali, the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video and Princess Fiona from Shrek, often with the help of prosthetics and movie-level makeup magic.
In 2019, the star's costume was truly out of this world when she transformed into a gory alien, complete with exposed guts, wired nipples and a glowing brain that she said took 10 hours to apply.
Heidi was forced to put her party on pause in the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it didn't stop the fashionista from slaying at home, posting several looks to Instagram, including a creepy mummy in 2020 and tributes to her favorite horror films in 2021.
Last month, Heidi teased that her 2022 costume would be unlike anything she has ever done before. "I only have one look, and I'm going to be very claustrophobic in it," she told E! News at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards on Sept. 10. "And I think—I don't think, I KNOW, that it will be the best one I've ever done."
The Project Runway alum shared that her surprise look—which she estimated would take 14 hours to pull off—is all for her fans.
"I'm going to leap myself out of the window that far and go ahead and say that," she explained. "I can't let my Halloween fans down. I don't want to let them down, so I've gotta bring it!"
Keep scrolling to see Heidi's epic Halloween looks throughout the years.