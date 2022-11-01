Heidi Klum's 2022 Halloween Costume Revealed

Watch : 23 of Heidi Klum's Most OUTRAGEOUS Halloween Costumes

Heidi Klum continues to reign supreme as the Queen of Halloween.

On Oct. 31, the supermodel revealed her jaw-dropping 2022 costume, dressing up as a giant worm, epidermis and all!

Her husband of three years Tom Kaulitz also got into the Halloween spirit, sporting a fisherman costume featuring a gruesome dangling prosthetic eyeball.

Leni Klum, Heidi's 18-year-old daughter, also attended the party, dressing up in a black vinyl suit as she channeled Michelle Pheifer's iconic Catwoman character from 1992's Batman Returns.

Heidi, 49, has been going all out for spooky season even since she started hosting her now annual Halloween bash back in 2000. Over the years, the supermodel has transformed into several over-the-top characters, including Lady Godiva, Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Hindu goddess Kali, the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video and Princess Fiona from Shrek, often with the help of prosthetics and movie-level makeup magic.