Heartstopper's Kit Connor Says He's Been Forced to Come Out as Bisexual

Kit Connor came out as bisexual—though not on his own accord.

On Oct. 31, the Heartstopper star called out social media users who had been accusing him of queerbaiting, a term used to describe people who lean into suspicion that they may be queer in hopes of attracting attention and publicity. In a tweet, Connor slammed the allegations and wrote, "i'm bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself."

The British actor—who plays Nick Nelson, a teen coming to terms with his sexuality, on Heartstopper—also noted, "i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye."

Connor's tweet comes five months after he confronted the allegations online. "twitter is so funny man," he tweeted on May 2. "apparently some people on here know my sexuality better than I do."

Later that month, the His Dark Materials alum called the queerbaiting accusations "mean" and defended his choice to keep his sexuality private.