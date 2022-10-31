Shop the 15 Best Stocking Stuffers for Under $10 That Everyone Will Love— and Actually Use

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Stocking stuffers are arguably the most fun to shop for and receive during the holiday season, especially when they're thoughtful and actually useful.

Whether you're shopping for the beauty, food or hair care enthusiast and beyond, this guide has something that everyone would love to receive this holiday season. The best part? Everything on this list is currently retailing for $10 or less. We're talking nourishing hair masks, AirPods cases, limited edition makeup sets and more thoughtful and versatile gift ideas that will win you some serious brownie points.

Keep scrolling for the best stocking stuffers under $10 that are cute, functional and totally gift-worthy.