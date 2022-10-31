TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Responds to Caitlyn Jenner’s “Ridicule” and Misgendering

Watch : TikTok Star Chris Olsen Shares His Coming Out Journey

TikToker Dylan Mulvaney is sending a message to fellow trans woman Caitlyn Jenner.

The social media star responded to a series of tweets from Jenner's account on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27, which criticized Mulvaney's May TikTok where she spoke on normalizing "women having bulges."

Mulvaney was prompted to make the video after experiencing people stare at her crotch while she was shopping. "Normalize the bulge. We are normalizing the bulge," Mulvaney says in the video. "Women can have bulges, and that's OK."

Jenner denounced Mulvaney's video, writing on Twitter on Oct. 26, "Let's not ‘normalize' any of what this person is doing. This is absurdity!" Another tweet from Jenner's account also misgendered Mulvaney, adding, "He is talking about his penis!"

Mulvaney fired back at Jenner's tweets in an Oct. 30 TikTok, stating her surprise at seeing such comments from another trans woman.