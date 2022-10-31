Will Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Have More Kids? She Says…

One month after Hilaria Baldwin welcomed daughter Ilaria—her seventh child—with husband Alec Badwin, the former yoga instructor shared whether she plans on expanding her family further.

By Ashley Joy Parker Oct 31, 2022 11:23 PMTags
Alec BaldwinCeleb KidsCelebritiesHilaria Baldwin
Watch: Hilaria Baldwin Claims "Fluid" Culture After Heritage Scandal

The Baldwin brood may be done growing.

After welcoming baby No. 7 with husband Alec Baldwin last month, Hilaria Baldwin said she is done having kids. Well, at least she thinks so.

"I would have said before, definitely done," the 38-year-old told Us Weekly. "Seven kids in, I feel like I am, but it's Alec and me—so, time will tell."

The couple—who have been married since 2012—share Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 20 months, and daughter Ilaria, who was born on Sept. 22. (The 30 Rock alum, 64, is also dad to Ireland Baldwin, 26, who he shares with ex Kim Basinger.)

Despite the newborn's arrival, Hilaria confessed that things haven't changed much with the busy Baldwin family. "I have to say that once I passed three kids, I just embraced the chaos," she explained. "We have a wild and super fun house. Always something going on."

photos
2022 Celebrity Babies

While Hilaria loves having a full house, she previously admitted it can be a challenge juggling the needs of all seven kids and fighting off her mom guilt.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

"I am trying to balance new mom again, with breastfeeding, healing, and hustling to make sure all my children feel that I am there to be the best mama I can be," she wrote on her Sept. 26 Instagram Story, accompanied by a selfie of her with children Eduardo and Lucia. "Am I getting it right? Def not all the time. Mama Guilt? Obviously."

The Witches Anonymous podcast host added, "Emotions: all over the place. 7th Time around, I know this is a process."

Trending Stories

1

Josh Duhamel & New Wife Audra Mari Channel Anna Nicole Smith & Husband

2

Heidi Klum's Jaw-Dropping Costumes Prove She's the Queen of Halloween

3

Sean "Diddy" Combs' Joker Costume for Halloween Is Frighteningly Good

4

Love Is Blind's Bartise Admits He Made a “Mess” on Show

5

Bachelor Nation’s Madison Prewett Marries Grant Michael Troutt

Latest News

Love Is Blind's Bartise Admits He Made a “Mess” on Show

Shop the 15 Best Stocking Stuffers for Under $10

TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Responds to Caitlyn Jenner’s “Ridicule”

Will Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Have More Kids? She Says…

Kendall Jenner Trolls Herself in Cucumber Halloween Costume

See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo on First Halloween

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Cast as the Lead in Disney+'s Wonder Man